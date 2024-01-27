"Yep, it’s even heavier than it looks": League of Legends LoLdle answers 570 (Sunday, January 28, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 570th-edition questions are now available. This captivating online game tests your knowledge of LoL and puts you face-to-face with some intricate puzzles related to that game's characters. Each day, you are given five fresh questions that require you to unravel clues about various League of Legends champions to submit accurate answers.

Here's the quote for January 28's LoLdle:

"Yep, it’s even heavier than it looks."

Aatrox, Poppy, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 570th edition (January 28, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 28's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Aatrox

Aatrox Quote: Poppy

Poppy Ability: Corki; Bonus : R

Corki; : R Emoji: Taric

Taric Splash art: Braum; Bonus: El Tigre Braum

Aatrox is currently one of the most picked top lane champions in League of Legends esports, and a lot of players should easily be able to guess his name. Similarly, linking this edition's quote to Poppy isn't going to be very difficult.

Furthermore, Corki is quite strong in the current League of Legends patch, and his ability is known by most players. However, deciphering Taric's emoji puzzle can be a little difficult due to his low pick rate among casual and professional players. Lastly, recognizing Braum's El Tigre splash art is likely to be difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus

Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot

Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu

Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra

Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco

Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona

Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen

Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong

Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne

Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed

Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor

Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone

Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle

Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus

Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion

Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV

Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami

The answers for the 571st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 29, 2024.