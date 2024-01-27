"Yep, it’s even heavier than it looks": League of Legends LoLdle answers 570 (Sunday, January 28, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 570th-edition questions are now available. This captivating online game tests your knowledge of LoL and puts you face-to-face with some intricate puzzles related to that game's characters. Each day, you are given five fresh questions that require you to unravel clues about various League of Legends champions to submit accurate answers.
Here's the quote for January 28's LoLdle:
"Yep, it’s even heavier than it looks."
Aatrox, Poppy, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 570th edition (January 28, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 28's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Aatrox
- Quote: Poppy
- Ability: Corki; Bonus: R
- Emoji: Taric
- Splash art: Braum; Bonus: El Tigre Braum
Aatrox is currently one of the most picked top lane champions in League of Legends esports, and a lot of players should easily be able to guess his name. Similarly, linking this edition's quote to Poppy isn't going to be very difficult.
Furthermore, Corki is quite strong in the current League of Legends patch, and his ability is known by most players. However, deciphering Taric's emoji puzzle can be a little difficult due to his low pick rate among casual and professional players. Lastly, recognizing Braum's El Tigre splash art is likely to be difficult.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus
- January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot
- January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu
- January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra
- January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco
- January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona
- January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen
- January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong
- January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne
- January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed
- January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor
- January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone
- January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle
- January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus
- January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion
- January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV
- January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami
The answers for the 571st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 29, 2024.