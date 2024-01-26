"The cost of your life": League of Legends LoLdle answers 569 (Saturday, January 27, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 569th-edition questions are now available. This online puzzle game challenges your understanding of LoL and makes you tackle its perplexing puzzles. You are presented with five new questions every day, and you must decipher unique hints related to different LoL champions to provide the correct responses to them. Here's the quote for January 27's LoLdle iteration:

"The cost of your life is one arrow."

Talon, Varus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 569th edition (January 27, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 27's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Talon

Talon Quote: Varus

Varus Ability: Katarina; Bonus : W

Katarina; : W Emoji: Jinx

Jinx Splash art: Nasus; Bonus: Default Nasus

Talon, a well-known mid-lane champion in the latest patch of the game, made his first appearance in the world of League of Legends way back in 2011. He is likely quite familiar to many players, and they shouldn't have any trouble guessing his name. Likewise, it shouldn't be too hard to link Varus to his iconic quote.

That said, it can be quite challenging to distinguish Katarina's W ability despite her popularity as a formidable champion within the jungle. The enigmatic emoji puzzle presented by Jinx might also present difficulties. Lastly, the Default splash art of Nasus should be well-recognized by the majority of players.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot

Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu

Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra

Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco

Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona

Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen

Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong

Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne

Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed

Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor

Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone

Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle

Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus

Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion

Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV

Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami

The answers for the 570th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 28, 2024.