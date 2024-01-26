"The cost of your life": League of Legends LoLdle answers 569 (Saturday, January 27, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 569th-edition questions are now available. This online puzzle game challenges your understanding of LoL and makes you tackle its perplexing puzzles. You are presented with five new questions every day, and you must decipher unique hints related to different LoL champions to provide the correct responses to them. Here's the quote for January 27's LoLdle iteration:
"The cost of your life is one arrow."
Talon, Varus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 569th edition (January 27, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 27's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Talon
- Quote: Varus
- Ability: Katarina; Bonus: W
- Emoji: Jinx
- Splash art: Nasus; Bonus: Default Nasus
Talon, a well-known mid-lane champion in the latest patch of the game, made his first appearance in the world of League of Legends way back in 2011. He is likely quite familiar to many players, and they shouldn't have any trouble guessing his name. Likewise, it shouldn't be too hard to link Varus to his iconic quote.
That said, it can be quite challenging to distinguish Katarina's W ability despite her popularity as a formidable champion within the jungle. The enigmatic emoji puzzle presented by Jinx might also present difficulties. Lastly, the Default splash art of Nasus should be well-recognized by the majority of players.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot
- January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu
- January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra
- January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco
- January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona
- January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen
- January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong
- January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne
- January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed
- January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor
- January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone
- January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle
- January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus
- January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion
- January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV
- January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami
The answers for the 570th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 28, 2024.