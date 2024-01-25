"Oblivion awaits": League of Legends LoLdle answers 568 (Friday, January 26, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to the 568th-edition questions are now available. This captivating online puzzle game tests your knowledge of LoL as you tackle its mind-boggling puzzles. Each day, you will be presented with five fresh questions, and you must unravel distinct clues linked to various LoL champions to provide accurate responses.
Here's the quote in the January 26, 2024, edition of LoLdle:
"Oblivion awaits!"
Lee Sin, Malzahar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 568th edition (January 26, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 26's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Lee Sin
- Quote: Malzahar
- Ability: Aurelion Sol; Bonus: R
- Emoji: Rell
- Splash art: Urgot; Bonus: Giant Enemy Urgot
Lee Sin is a renowned jungle champion in the recent patch, and her debut in the realm of League of Legends dates back to 2011. It is safe to assume that his name may readily spring to the minds of many players. Similarly, the connection between Malzahar and his quotation should not prove to be a difficult ordeal.
However, it can be tough to recognize Aurelion Sol's R ability, although he is a well-known champion in the mid-lane. Rell's emoji puzzle might also pose some problems. Lastly, most players should be familiar with Urgot's Giant Enemy.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu
- January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra
- January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco
- January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona
- January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen
- January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong
- January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne
- January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed
- January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor
- January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone
- January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle
- January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus
- January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion
- January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV
- January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami
The answers for the 569th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 27, 2024.