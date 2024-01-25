"Oblivion awaits": League of Legends LoLdle answers 568 (Friday, January 26, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to the 568th-edition questions are now available. This captivating online puzzle game tests your knowledge of LoL as you tackle its mind-boggling puzzles. Each day, you will be presented with five fresh questions, and you must unravel distinct clues linked to various LoL champions to provide accurate responses.

Here's the quote in the January 26, 2024, edition of LoLdle:

"Oblivion awaits!"

Lee Sin, Malzahar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 568th edition (January 26, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 26's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Lee Sin

Lee Sin Quote: Malzahar

Malzahar Ability: Aurelion Sol; Bonus : R

Aurelion Sol; : R Emoji: Rell

Rell Splash art: Urgot; Bonus: Giant Enemy Urgot

Lee Sin is a renowned jungle champion in the recent patch, and her debut in the realm of League of Legends dates back to 2011. It is safe to assume that his name may readily spring to the minds of many players. Similarly, the connection between Malzahar and his quotation should not prove to be a difficult ordeal.

However, it can be tough to recognize Aurelion Sol's R ability, although he is a well-known champion in the mid-lane. Rell's emoji puzzle might also pose some problems. Lastly, most players should be familiar with Urgot's Giant Enemy.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu

Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra

Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco

Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona

Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen

Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong

Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne

Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed

Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor

Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone

Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle

Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus

Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion

Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV

Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami

The answers for the 569th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 27, 2024.