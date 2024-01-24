"I’ll show these house cats real claws": League of Legends LoLdle answers 567 (Thursday, January 25, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to the 567th-edition questions are now available. This online puzzle game challenges your knowledge of LoL as you try to solve its puzzles. Every day, the title will present five new questions, and you'll have to decipher various hints related to different LoL champions to correctly answer them.
Here's the quote in the January 25, 2024, edition of LoLdle:
"I’ll show these house cats real claws."
Janna, Nidalee, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 567th edition (January 25, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 25's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Janna
- Quote: Nidalee
- Ability: Yasuo; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Galio
- Splash art: Amumu; Bonus: Hextech Amumu
Janna is one of the best support champions in the current meta. She was first introduced in LoL back in 2009. Most players should be able to guess her name pretty easily. Similarly, they shouldn't have a hard time relating Nidalee's quote to her.
However, it can be quite difficult to recognize Yasuo's Q ability, despite him being a prominent mid-lane champion. The emoji puzzle should be a little difficult to identify. Last but not least, Amumu's Hextech skin should be known by most players.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra
- January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco
- January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona
- January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen
- January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong
- January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne
- January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed
- January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor
- January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone
- January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle
- January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus
- January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion
- January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV
- January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami
- January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed
- January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora
- January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric
- January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi
The answers for the 568th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 26, 2024.