"I’ll show these house cats real claws": League of Legends LoLdle answers 567 (Thursday, January 25, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to the 567th-edition questions are now available. This online puzzle game challenges your knowledge of LoL as you try to solve its puzzles. Every day, the title will present five new questions, and you'll have to decipher various hints related to different LoL champions to correctly answer them.

Here's the quote in the January 25, 2024, edition of LoLdle:

"I’ll show these house cats real claws."

Janna, Nidalee, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 567th edition (January 25, 2024)

Expand Tweet

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 25's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Janna

Janna Quote: Nidalee

Nidalee Ability: Yasuo; Bonus : Q

Yasuo; : Q Emoji: Galio

Galio Splash art: Amumu; Bonus: Hextech Amumu

Janna is one of the best support champions in the current meta. She was first introduced in LoL back in 2009. Most players should be able to guess her name pretty easily. Similarly, they shouldn't have a hard time relating Nidalee's quote to her.

However, it can be quite difficult to recognize Yasuo's Q ability, despite him being a prominent mid-lane champion. The emoji puzzle should be a little difficult to identify. Last but not least, Amumu's Hextech skin should be known by most players.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra

Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco

Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona

Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen

Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong

Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne

Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed

Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor

Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone

Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle

Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus

Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion

Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV

Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami

Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed

Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora

Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric

Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi

The answers for the 568th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 26, 2024.