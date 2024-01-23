"Out of the lantern": League of Legends LoLdle answers 566 (Wednesday, January 24, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 566th edition questions are now available. This captivating online puzzle game promises to put your League of Legends expertise to the test as you delve into the vast array of characters. Each day, you will be presented with five fresh puzzles that will push you to the limit as you decipher the hints to identify the various LoL champions.

Here's the quote for the January 24, 2024, edition of LoLdle:

"Out of the lantern… hell came with me."

Seraphine, Senna, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 566th edition (January 24, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 24's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Seraphine

Seraphine Quote: Senna

Senna Ability: Lux; Bonus : Passive

Lux; : Passive Emoji: Nasus

Nasus Splash art: Zyra; Bonus: Prestige Coven Zyra

Seraphine, who excels as a support champion, first entered the LoL scene in 2020. Her name is likely familiar to most players. However, they may struggle to establish a connection between Senna and her quote.

Identifying Lux's abilities should not pose much difficulty, especially given the adoration she receives from players in the LoL community. However, unraveling Nasus's emoji puzzle might require some patience. Lastly, recognizing Zyra's Prestige Coven skin should be a relatively straightforward task.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco

Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona

Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen

Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong

Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne

Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed

Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor

Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone

Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle

Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus

Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion

Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV

Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami

Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed

Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora

Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric

Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi

The answers for the 567th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 25, 2024.