"No one steals my thunder": League of Legends LoLdle answers 565 (Tuesday, January 23, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 565th edition questions are now available. This puzzle game will put your knowledge of all things League of Legends to the test. Every day, you will be presented with five brand-new puzzles that challenge you to identify the different LoL champions using the hints provided.

Here's the quote for the January 23, 2024, edition of LoLdle:

"No one steals my thunder"

Lucian, Zeri, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 565th edition (January 23, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 23's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Lucian

Lucian Quote: Zeri

Zeri Ability: Diana; Bonus : R

Diana; : R Emoji: Darius

Darius Splash art: Shaco; Bonus: Default Shaco

Lucian, an extraordinary champion who dominates the bot lane in League of Legends, made his debut in the game in 2013. His name should ring a bell for most players. However, they might struggle to draw the link between Zeri and her quote.

It should be quite easy to identify Diana's abilities, especially considering how much players in the League of Legends scene adore her. Figuring out Darius's emoji puzzle might take a while. Lastly, identifying Shaco's Default skin in League of Legends should be a straightforward task.

The answers for the 566th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 24, 2024.