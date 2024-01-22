"Naturally": League of Legends LoLdle answers 564 (Monday, January 22, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 564th edition questions are now available. This enthralling puzzle game will test your expertise in all things related to League of Legends. You will be presented with five fresh puzzles daily that require you to correctly recognize and name the various LoL champions using the clues provided.

Here's the quote for the January 22, 2024, edition of LoLdle:

"Naturally"

Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 564th edition (January 22, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 22's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Twisted Fate

Twisted Fate Quote: Aurelion Sol

Aurelion Sol Ability: Blitzcrank; Bonus : Q

Blitzcrank; : Q Emoji: Pyke

Pyke Splash art: Leona; Bonus: Iron Solari Leona

Twisted Fate, a remarkable mid-lane champion in League of Legends, first appeared in the game in 2009. Most players should have no trouble recognizing his name. However, on the contrary, it might be a bit challenging for players to make the connection between Aurelion Sol's quote and his character.

The question of ability should not be a cause for concern, particularly considering the widespread popularity of Blitzcrank among professional LoL support players. Solving Pyke's emoji puzzle may prove to be time-consuming for certain individuals. Finally, it can be quite challenging recognize Leona's Iron Solari skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 20, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen

Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen January 19, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong

Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne

Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed

Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor

Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone

Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle

Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus

Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion

Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV

Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami

Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed

Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora

Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric

Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi

Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna

Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani

The answers for the 565th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 23, 2024.