"Your source code is flawed": League of Legends LoLdle answers 563 (Sunday, January 21, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 563rd edition questions are now available. This captivating puzzle title will assess your knowledge regarding League of Legends. Every day, you will be faced with five new puzzles that need you to accurately identify LoL champions by using the provided clues.

Here is the quote puzzle from the January 21, 2024, edition of LoLdle:

"Your source code is flawed."

Thresh, Camille, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 563rd edition (January 21, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 21's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Thresh

Thresh Quote: Camille

Camille Ability: Nautilus; Bonus : Q

Nautilus; : Q Emoji: Anivia

Anivia Splash art: Garen; Bonus: Warring Kingdoms Garen

Thresh, a great support champion in LoL, made his debut in the title back in 2013. The majority of players will encounter no difficulties in deciphering his name. Conversely, Camille's quote might be a little hard to connect to her.

The ability question shouldn't pose a threat, especially given how widely popular among pro support players Nautilus is. The emoji puzzle can take a while for certain players to solve. Lastly, it is quite a formidable task to identify Garen's Warring Kingdoms skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 19, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong

Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne

Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed

Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor

Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone

Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle

Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus

Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion

Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV

Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami

Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed

Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora

Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric

Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi

Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna

Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani

The answers for the 564th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 22, 2024.