"Ok": League of Legends LoLdle answers 562 (Saturday, January 20, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to the puzzles of the 562nd edition are now available. This interesting app will put your League of Legends expertise to the test. Each day, you'll be presented with a challenge that requires you to correctly recognize League of Legends champions by deciphering clues that are inspired by in-game elements.

Here is the quote puzzle from the January 20, 2024, edition of LoLdle:

"Ok"

Sona, Rammus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 562nd edition (January 20, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 20's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Sona

Sona Quote: Rammus

Rammus Ability: Gangplank; Bonus : R

Gangplank; : R Emoji: Aurelion Sol

Aurelion Sol Splash art: Wukong; Bonus: Lancer Stratus Wukong

Sona is a champion who was released in League of Legends in 2010. It's safe to say that most players will have no trouble figuring out her name. On the other hand, Rammus' name might be more challenging to guess by just looking at his quote.

Deciphering the ability puzzle shouldn't be too much of a challenge, considering that Gangplank is widely recognized as one of the most popular top-lane League of Legends champions. However, identifying Wukong's Lancer Stratus skin can be quite tough.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 19, LoLdle 567: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne

Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed

Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor

Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone

Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle

Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus

Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion

Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV

Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami

Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed

Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora

Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric

Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi

Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna

Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani

Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon

Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner

Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear

The answers for the 563rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 21, 2024.