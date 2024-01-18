"Gems hurt, don’t they?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 561 (Friday, January 19, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 561st edition are now available. If you want to decipher all of the puzzles in this edition easily, it's quite important to have a thorough knowledge of League of Legends' vast world and its numerous champions. That said, here is the quote puzzle from the January 19 edition of LoLdle:

"Gems hurt, don’t they?"

Fiddlestick, Taric, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 561st edition (January 19, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 19's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Fiddlestick

Fiddlestick Quote: Taric

Taric Ability: Sejuani; Bonus : W

Sejuani; : W Emoji: Ashe

Ashe Splash art: Vayne; Bonus: Prestige Firecracker Vayne

Fiddlestick is one of the earliest releases in League of Legends, going back to 2009, and most players should be able to decipher his name. However, guessing Taric's name by seeing the quote can be a little difficult, despite him being a great support champion in the title.

It should be pretty straightforward to decipher the ability puzzle as Sejuani is one of the more popular jungle champions, and both pro and casual players use her. Lastly, identifying Vayne's Prestige Firecracker should be quite a tough challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed

Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor

Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone

Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle

Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus

Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion

Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV

Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami

Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed

Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora

Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric

Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi

Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna

Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani

Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon

Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner

Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear

The answers for the 562nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 20, 2024.