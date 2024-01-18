"Gems hurt, don’t they?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 561 (Friday, January 19, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 561st edition are now available. If you want to decipher all of the puzzles in this edition easily, it's quite important to have a thorough knowledge of League of Legends' vast world and its numerous champions. That said, here is the quote puzzle from the January 19 edition of LoLdle:
"Gems hurt, don’t they?"
Fiddlestick, Taric, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 561st edition (January 19, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 19's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Fiddlestick
- Quote: Taric
- Ability: Sejuani; Bonus: W
- Emoji: Ashe
- Splash art: Vayne; Bonus: Prestige Firecracker Vayne
Fiddlestick is one of the earliest releases in League of Legends, going back to 2009, and most players should be able to decipher his name. However, guessing Taric's name by seeing the quote can be a little difficult, despite him being a great support champion in the title.
It should be pretty straightforward to decipher the ability puzzle as Sejuani is one of the more popular jungle champions, and both pro and casual players use her. Lastly, identifying Vayne's Prestige Firecracker should be quite a tough challenge.
