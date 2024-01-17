"Your fear, given chemtech and flesh": League of Legends LoLdle answers 560 (Thursday, January 18, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 560th edition are now available. To successfully overcome all the obstacles in this iteration, it is vital to be familiar with every champion in League of Legends. Here is the quote featured in the January 18 edition of LoLdle:

"Your fear, given chemtech and flesh."

Elise, Urgot, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 560th edition (January 18, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 18's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Elise

Elise Quote: Urgot

Urgot Ability: Olaf; Bonus : Q

Olaf; : Q Emoji: Sylas

Sylas Splash art: Zed; Bonus: Death Sworn Zed

Elise, a formidable jungle champion in League of Legends, possesses such prowess that most players should be able to guess her name. Hailing from the illustrious city of Noxus, she first graced the virtual battlegrounds of LoL in 2012.

The quote question may prove hard to relate to Urgot. The majority of LoL players will have no trouble figuring out Olaf's Q ability since he's a well-liked top laner in the game.

Likewise, it should be quite easy to identify Sylas's ability, given his position as a prominent mid-lane champion. Lastly, guessing Zed's Death Sworn might present a bit of a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor

Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone

Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle

Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus

Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion

Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV

Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami

Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed

Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora

Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric

Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi

Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna

Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani

Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon

Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner

Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear

The answers for the 561st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 19, 2024.