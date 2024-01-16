"The Freljord awakens": League of Legends LoLdle answers 559 (Wednesday, January 17, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 559th edition are now available. To effectively conquer all the challenges in this batch, you must possess an extensive understanding of each League of Legends champion and their multitude of quotes, abilities, outfits, and other intricacies. Here is the quote from the January 17 edition of LoLdle:

"The Freljord awakens."

Irelia, Anivia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 559th edition (January 17, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 17's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Irelia

Irelia Quote: Anivia

Anivia Ability: Aatrox; Bonus : Passive

Aatrox; : Passive Emoji: Heimerdinger

Heimerdinger Splash art: Viktor; Bonus: High Noon Viktor

Irelia is a great top-lane champion in League of Legends, and players should easily guess her name. She belongs to the Navori region and made her debut in the game back in 2010. However, identifying Anivia's quote can be a little challenging.

Following that, most of the LoL players will easily decipher Aatrox's ability, as he's currently one of the strongest top laners in the game. Similarly, it should be straightforward to recognize Heimerdinger's ability puzzle, as he is a prominent support champion. Last but not least, guessing Viktor's High Noon might pose a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone

Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle

Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus

Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion

Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV

Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami

Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed

Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora

Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric

Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi

Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna

Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani

Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon

Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner

Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear

Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy

Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir

Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin

LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves

The answers for the 560th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 18, 2024.