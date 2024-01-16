"The Freljord awakens": League of Legends LoLdle answers 559 (Wednesday, January 17, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 559th edition are now available. To effectively conquer all the challenges in this batch, you must possess an extensive understanding of each League of Legends champion and their multitude of quotes, abilities, outfits, and other intricacies. Here is the quote from the January 17 edition of LoLdle:
"The Freljord awakens."
Irelia, Anivia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 559th edition (January 17, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 17's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Irelia
- Quote: Anivia
- Ability: Aatrox; Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Heimerdinger
- Splash art: Viktor; Bonus: High Noon Viktor
Irelia is a great top-lane champion in League of Legends, and players should easily guess her name. She belongs to the Navori region and made her debut in the game back in 2010. However, identifying Anivia's quote can be a little challenging.
Following that, most of the LoL players will easily decipher Aatrox's ability, as he's currently one of the strongest top laners in the game. Similarly, it should be straightforward to recognize Heimerdinger's ability puzzle, as he is a prominent support champion. Last but not least, guessing Viktor's High Noon might pose a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone
- January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle
- January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus
- January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion
- January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV
- January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami
- January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed
- January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora
- January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric
- January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi
- January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna
- January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani
- January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon
- January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner
- January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear
- January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy
- December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir
- December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin
- December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves
The answers for the 560th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 18, 2024.