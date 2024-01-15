"You can’t tame the desert": League of Legends LoLdle answers 558 (Tuesday, January 16, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 16, 2024, have finally arrived. This online game features five unique puzzles. Notably, it tests your LoL knowledge, with each question having obscure clues related to various champions. Furthermore, players can share their results on social media platforms.

Here's the quote puzzle from January 16's LoLdle:

"You can’t tame the desert."

Braum, Sivir, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 558th edition (January 16, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 16's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Braum

Braum Quote: Sivir

Sivir Ability: Nami; Bonus : E

Nami; : E Emoji: Kled

Kled Splash art: Yone; Bonus: Battle Academia Yone

Braum is a strong support champion in LoL, and he is from the region of Freljord. The brawny hero made his debut in 2014. Despite their best efforts, players may struggle to recognize Sivir's quote.

That said, it should be quite easy to identify Nami's E ability as both ranked and pro players utilize her in the support role. Marking another rise in difficulty, Kled's emoji puzzle can be quite hard to decipher. Lastly, recognizing Yone's Battle Academia splash art shouldn't pose any issues.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle

Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus

Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion

Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV

Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami

Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed

Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora

Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric

Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi

Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna

Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani

Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon

Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner

Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear

Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy

Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir

Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin

LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves

Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth

The answers for the 559th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 17, 2024.