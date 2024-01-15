"You can’t tame the desert": League of Legends LoLdle answers 558 (Tuesday, January 16, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 16, 2024, have finally arrived. This online game features five unique puzzles. Notably, it tests your LoL knowledge, with each question having obscure clues related to various champions. Furthermore, players can share their results on social media platforms.
Here's the quote puzzle from January 16's LoLdle:
"You can’t tame the desert."
Braum, Sivir, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 558th edition (January 16, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 16's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Braum
- Quote: Sivir
- Ability: Nami; Bonus: E
- Emoji: Kled
- Splash art: Yone; Bonus: Battle Academia Yone
Braum is a strong support champion in LoL, and he is from the region of Freljord. The brawny hero made his debut in 2014. Despite their best efforts, players may struggle to recognize Sivir's quote.
That said, it should be quite easy to identify Nami's E ability as both ranked and pro players utilize her in the support role. Marking another rise in difficulty, Kled's emoji puzzle can be quite hard to decipher. Lastly, recognizing Yone's Battle Academia splash art shouldn't pose any issues.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle
- January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus
- January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion
- January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV
- January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami
- January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed
- January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora
- January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric
- January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi
- January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna
- January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani
- January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon
- January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner
- January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear
- January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy
- December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir
- December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin
- December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves
- December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth
