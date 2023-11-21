League of Legends fans can rejoice as the release date for the Winterblessed 2023 skin line has finally been announced. The 2022 version of this collection left a lasting impression on the LoL community thanks to its impressive incorporation of dark ice and Northern Lights-like effects. This year, the festive assortment will feature alluring blue aesthetics with a hint of enigmatic flair. Additionally, Riot Games plans to outfit eight champions with the new Winterblessed skins.

For those wishing to learn more about the League of Legends Winterblessed 2023 skin line, this article will provide all the necessary information.

All champions getting skins in the League of Legends Winterblessed 2023 collection

In 2023, the highly coveted Winterblessed skins for League of Legends will be granted to eight champions. These champions will include:

Annie Hecarim Hwei Lucian Senna Sylas Thresh Camille

The Champion to receive a Prestige skin in this anticipated collection is going to be Camille. She will serve as the prestigious representative for this year's event and can be acquired using Event Tokens.

All Winterblessed 2023 skins and their prices

1) Annie

Winterblessed 2023 Annie splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Winterblessed Annie: Epic Skin

Price: 1350 RP

2) Hecarim

Winterblessed 2023 Hecarim splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Winterblessed Hecarim: Epic Skin

Price: 1350 RP

3) Hwei

Winterblessed 2023 Hwei splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Winterblessed Hwei: Epic Skin

Price: 1350 RP

4) Lucian

Winterblessed 2023 Lucian splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Winterblessed Lucian: Epic Skin

Price: 1350 RP

5) Senna

Winterblessed 2023 Senna splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Winterblessed Senna: Legendary Skin

Price: 1820 RP

6) Sylas

Winterblessed 2023 Sylas splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Winterblessed Sylas: Epic Skin

Price: 1350 RP

7) Thresh

Winterblessed 2023 Thresh splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Winterblessed Thresh: Epic Skin

Price: 1350 RP

8) Camille

Winterblessed 2023 Camille splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Winterblessed Camille: Epic Skin

Price: 1350 RP

9) Prestige Camille

Winterblessed 2023 Prestige Camille splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Winterblessed Camille: Prestige Skin

Price: 2000 Event Tokens

When will the League of Legends Winterblessed 2023 skin line be released?

The 2023 Winterblessed skins are currently live on the League of Legends PBE server. It will be available on the main game servers on December 6, 2023, with the release of Patch 13.24.

Alongside being able to check out the new skins, players who access the PBE today will get to experiment with the 2024 season modifications.