League of Legends fans can rejoice as the release date for the Winterblessed 2023 skin line has finally been announced. The 2022 version of this collection left a lasting impression on the LoL community thanks to its impressive incorporation of dark ice and Northern Lights-like effects. This year, the festive assortment will feature alluring blue aesthetics with a hint of enigmatic flair. Additionally, Riot Games plans to outfit eight champions with the new Winterblessed skins.
For those wishing to learn more about the League of Legends Winterblessed 2023 skin line, this article will provide all the necessary information.
All champions getting skins in the League of Legends Winterblessed 2023 collection
In 2023, the highly coveted Winterblessed skins for League of Legends will be granted to eight champions. These champions will include:
- Annie
- Hecarim
- Hwei
- Lucian
- Senna
- Sylas
- Thresh
- Camille
The Champion to receive a Prestige skin in this anticipated collection is going to be Camille. She will serve as the prestigious representative for this year's event and can be acquired using Event Tokens.
All Winterblessed 2023 skins and their prices
1) Annie
Winterblessed Annie: Epic Skin
Price: 1350 RP
2) Hecarim
Winterblessed Hecarim: Epic Skin
Price: 1350 RP
3) Hwei
Winterblessed Hwei: Epic Skin
Price: 1350 RP
4) Lucian
Winterblessed Lucian: Epic Skin
Price: 1350 RP
5) Senna
Winterblessed Senna: Legendary Skin
Price: 1820 RP
6) Sylas
Winterblessed Sylas: Epic Skin
Price: 1350 RP
7) Thresh
Winterblessed Thresh: Epic Skin
Price: 1350 RP
8) Camille
Winterblessed Camille: Epic Skin
Price: 1350 RP
9) Prestige Camille
Winterblessed Camille: Prestige Skin
Price: 2000 Event Tokens
When will the League of Legends Winterblessed 2023 skin line be released?
The 2023 Winterblessed skins are currently live on the League of Legends PBE server. It will be available on the main game servers on December 6, 2023, with the release of Patch 13.24.
Alongside being able to check out the new skins, players who access the PBE today will get to experiment with the 2024 season modifications.