League of Legends Winterblessed Skins 2023 leaks: Champions, expected release date, and more

New details seem to have been leaked regarding the champions who will receive League of Legends Winterblessed skins in 2023. It is anticipated that six new champions will be added to the skin line, bringing the total number of champions in the Winterblessed skin line to twelve, with six champions having received these cosmetics in 2022.

The Winterblessed skins are some of the more popular cosmetic lines in the game, and it will be pretty interesting to see how they turn out once they are released in a future update. In addition to the skins, players can also look forward to a new Winter event in pre-season 14.

Also, the 2v2v2v2 Arena will be returning, and if recent rumors are true, then Arena will now be a permanent game mode and will drop with an extensive number of quality-of-life updates.

All champions expected to have a Winterblessed skin in League of Legends season 13

Expand Tweet

While the entire list has not been confirmed by Riot Games, according to the latest string of rumors and leaks, here is the name of all the champions who are expected to get a skin this winter:

Camille (Prestige)

Sylas (confirmed)

Thresh

Lucian

Senna

Hwei (upcoming midlaner)

Camille is expected to receive the prestige edition of a Winterblessed skin, and there are also rumors of Hwei, the upcoming midlaner, receiving a skin. Hence, the champion and the skyline will likely be released on the same patch.

League of Legends champions who already have a Winterblessed skin

Here are all the champions who already have a Winterblessed skin in the game:

Diana

Shaco

Swain

Warwick (Prestige)

Zilean

Zoe

With six more champions expected to make their way to the skin line, there will now be 12 Winterblessed skins, along with two Prestige editions.

Expand Tweet

League of Legends 2023 Winterblessed skins expected release date

The 2023 Winterblessed skins are expected to go live during pre-season 14, and many feel that the skins, 2v2v2v2 Arena, and new midlaner Hwei will be dropping onto the Rift with patch 13.24.

Patch 13.24 is scheduled for a release two weeks from now and will go live on December 6, 2023.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates.