League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena might be a permanent game mode upon its return with patch 13.24

League of Legends’s 2v2v2v2 Arena is one of the most popular modes introduced in the MOBA. Many fans have been asking Riot Games to make it a permanent game mode and not just a rotational one. According to recent leaks and rumors, it seems the developers have listened to community feedback, and Arena is likely to make a return as a permanent game mode in patch 13.24.

Arena is also expected to have its very own icon in the LoL client. It will reportedly contain more features than what it had during its initial release a couple of months ago.

From patch 13.24, Arena is expected to be an alternate game mode like ARAM, which players can try out when they are not constantly spamming the ranked ladder.

What to expect from League of Legends’ returning 2v2v2v2 Arena

Expand Tweet

Compared to its initial release, it’s likely that Riot Games will make some additional quality-of-life changes to League of Legends’s 2v2v2v2 Arena, some of which players have been demanding. One of the major additions that the developer is expected to make is the eight-man queue, which was something that the game mode lacked at launch.

Hence, with its return, players can look forward to making lobbies with friends where eight players will be able to queue up for a match.

The eight-man queue was one of the most requested changes. Those who are going for an eight-man stack will be able to have their private sessions. Additionally, players will now be able to queue together in groups of two, three, and four, as well as choose who is on what team.

Here are some other things making their way to the game with the League of Legends Arena upon its return:

Close to 60 new Augments.

Champion ban will play out normally, while champion picks will be playing out in two phases.

Hexgates are making their debut in Arena.

Here are some new Champion Cameos to look forward to:

Sett

Pyke

Gwen

Sylas

Thresh

League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena expected return date

According to leaks, the LoL 2v2v2v2 Arena mode is expected to return with patch 13.24, which is set to be released two weeks from now on December 6, 2023. Players can look forward to Arena becoming a permanent mode then.