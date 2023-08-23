“We haven’t seen the last of Arena”- League of Legends developers provide an update on the 2v2v2v2 mode

An entertaining atmosphere has enveloped League of Legends in recent weeks, thanks to the new 2v2v2v2 Arena Mode. Launched on July 20 as part of the Soul Fighter 2023 Summer Event, this hybrid game mode combining Teamfight Tactics with League of Legends has attracted crowds of players who've dubbed it a blast. Will League of Legends make this popular mode a permanent feature? That's the big question.

Lead designer Riot Maxw3ll has recently addressed the availability of the 2v2v2v2 Arena Mode in League of Legends in response to the question in everyone's minds. He stated,

"The team is discussing the future plans for the mode."

"Arena is a blast, and we hope it comes back permanently": League of Legends community reacts to Riot's developer's comment on 2v2v2v2 Arena Mode

Sharing their sadness on Reddit, one user expressed how the temporary nature of the new game mode left them feeling down. They had found that this game mode had renewed their enthusiasm for playing LoL.

Despite the hopes of many players that it would become a permanent fixture like TFT, a ranking system, stunning maps, and diverse augments made it seem like it might stick around.

Many in the LoL community believe that Riot's priorities seem to be more focused on their own wants than those of the players.

Despite this belief, Riot Maxw3ll unexpectedly chimed in on the post, stating that Brightmoon and Meddler from Riot Games will announce updates for the game mode soon. He said:

"Thank you for the kind words! We definitely haven’t seen the last of Arena; the team is discussing the future plans for the mode and none of the options on the table involve abandoning it. Brightmoon and Meddler will have a dev update soon that includes what the next steps are for the mode."

With many fresh elements, the new game mode has allowed players to escape the chaos of the 5v5 ranked mode and enjoy the Arena mode instead.

The fans are hopeful that Arena Mode will make a comeback after being temporarily gone. It's currently unknown when it will return, but some speculate it may take a few months or become a permanent feature.

League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena Mode end date

According to Riot's announcement, the current Soul Fighter summer event will be the finale for Arena Mode. It will be accessible to players until August 28, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.