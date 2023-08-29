League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena will get a new version in pre-season 14

Among the exhilarating updates that League of Legends has seen lately, none quite match the thrill brought by the 2v2v2v2 Arena mode. Unfortunately, this mode was only available during the Soul Fighter Summer event that recently ended, as previously affirmed by Riot Games. Fans can now rejoice as the development crew confirmed in a recent video that the Arena mode will be added back into League of Legends later this year.

Offering a refreshing break from the chaotic 5v5 ranked mode, players fell in love with the new latest addition. As the community asked for the mode to stay, Riot Meddler found it fitting to shed some light on the details of the request. He said:

"We're really excited about the response to the Arena, and we think there's a lot of opportunity to make it even better again. The Arena's debut run will end with the Soul Fighter event, as previously discussed, but that's so we can take it down, and make a bunch of upgrades to it."

The 2v2v2v2 Arena mode will return to League of Legends

On August 28, the Soul Fighter event officially marked the end of League of Legends' 2v2v2v2 Arena mode. The community has been overflowing with positive opinions about the game mode, urging Riot to bring it back.

On a positive note, there are ongoing improvements underway for this game mode, and the schedule for the next installment is set for December 2023, as per Meddler's confirmation. Furthermore, Riot Brightmoon, a senior developer, weighed in on the matter with additional information:

"We're still figuring out exactly what will be in that update, but we're looking at things. Like adding a lot more augments to give more game-to-game variety, improved champion viability so you can have a good time bringing a larger variety of your favorite champions into the Arena, some map adjustments, and ways of playing with more than just one friend."

Thus, in December 2023, fans can expect to enjoy League of Legends' 2v2v2v2 Arena mode once again, along with multiple new additions, including:

New Augments

Improved champion pool

Map adjustments

Playing with more than one friend

LoL is also making some changes to the ranking system. From 2024, there will be a total of three ranking resets every year in the 5v5 Summoner's Rift.

