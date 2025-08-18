Azur Promilia CBT character list 

Azur Promilia is an upcoming Fantasy World RPG developed by Manjuu. It is also a gacha game, which means it will feature several playable characters who can be obtained from the permanent and limited-time banners. Luckily, the developers have already conducted the game's CBT (Closed Beta Test) and introduced many new characters, along with their weapons and elemental types.
This article will list all the characters who will become playable in Azur Promlia based on CBT data and official information.
Note: The following info is based on CBT and is subject to change.
All characters in Azur Promilia CBT
Abby
Abby is a young girl from the dragon clan.
Cathbelle
Not much is known about Cathbelle, but she is expected to be a maid based on her outfit.
Cocco
Cocco is a clerk at the Pammy Miracle Workshop and is quite knowledgeable about Kibo.
Faridah
Faridah is a Wind-type character in Azur Promilia.
Han Youyou
Han Youyou is a human treasure hunter who is also good at martial arts and engineering.
Luruka
Luruka is a young, gentle orc girl from Charlulu Village. She is a Water-type character who can summon luminous animal spirits and even communicate with ancestral spirits.
Luo Qing
Luo Qing is a water dragon girl who uses a Chakram, one of the weapon types in Azur Promilia.
Metsa
Metsa is a tall wood elf.
Minamoto Chiyo
Minamoto Chiyo is a Sword user from the Minamoto Clan, but now only a wandering ronin. She prefers an orderly life where everything progresses as planned.
Mitty
Mitty is a Lightning-type Bow user from the Winged clan.
Morwyn Halkon
Morwyn Halkon is a Lighting-type Sword user from the Halkon family (elf nobles).
Nono
Nono is a Pammy who loves to find more shiny treasures. She is an Earth-type Hammer user. Actions speak louder than words for Nono, and her priorities are eating, resting, and anything shiny.
Peipei
Peipei is a Fire-type panda Pammy who works as a waitress at the Jiyi Pavilion in Jinghua Cape. She has also mastered the art of kung fu and is quite popular among the kitchen staff and visitors.
Pengpeng
Pengpeng is a Fire-type and a Pammy.
Shalle Ensys
Shalle Ensys is a high elf and a member of the Averian Pegasus Knights. She is a Water-type Lance user.
Symphoria Dawnwind
Symphoria Dawnwind is a wood elf from Los Lancer. She is a Wind-type Bow user and is considered one of the finest archers of the new generation.
Terara
Terara is a Furrian and the self-proclaimed best hunter in Charlulu Village. This wolf girl is a Fire-type Lance user.
Starborn
Starborn is the main character of Azur Promilia. Players can pick between the male and female versions of the character at the start of the game.
This concludes the list of all the characters in Azur Promilia. Since this list is based on CBT and the beta usually does not contain all the information, some things are subject to change.
