Azur Promilia CBT character list 

Azur Promilia is an upcoming Fantasy World RPG developed by Manjuu. It is also a gacha game, which means it will feature several playable characters who can be obtained from the permanent and limited-time banners. Luckily, the developers have already conducted the game's CBT (Closed Beta Test) and introduced many new characters, along with their weapons and elemental types.

Ad

This article will list all the characters who will become playable in Azur Promlia based on CBT data and official information.

Note: The following info is based on CBT and is subject to change.

All characters in Azur Promilia CBT

Abby

Abby (Image via Manjuu)

Abby is a young girl from the dragon clan.

Ad

Trending

Cathbelle

Cathbelle (Image via Manjuu)

Not much is known about Cathbelle, but she is expected to be a maid based on her outfit.

Ad

Cocco

Cacco (Image via Manjuu)

Cocco is a clerk at the Pammy Miracle Workshop and is quite knowledgeable about Kibo.

Ad

Faridah

Faridah (Image via Manjuu)

Faridah is a Wind-type character in Azur Promilia.

Ad

Han Youyou

Han Youyou (Image via Manjuu)

Han Youyou is a human treasure hunter who is also good at martial arts and engineering.

Ad

Luruka

Luruka (Image via Manjuu)

Luruka is a young, gentle orc girl from Charlulu Village. She is a Water-type character who can summon luminous animal spirits and even communicate with ancestral spirits.

Ad

Luo Qing

Luo Qing (Image via Manjuu)

Luo Qing is a water dragon girl who uses a Chakram, one of the weapon types in Azur Promilia.

Ad

Metsa

Metsa (Image via Manjuu)

Metsa is a tall wood elf.

Ad

Minamoto Chiyo

Minamoto Chiyo (Image via Manjuu)

Minamoto Chiyo is a Sword user from the Minamoto Clan, but now only a wandering ronin. She prefers an orderly life where everything progresses as planned.

Ad

Mitty

Mitty (Image via Manjuu)

Mitty is a Lightning-type Bow user from the Winged clan.

Ad

Morwyn Halkon

Morwyn Halkon (Image via Manjuu)

Morwyn Halkon is a Lighting-type Sword user from the Halkon family (elf nobles).

Ad

Nono

Nono (Image via Manjuu)

Nono is a Pammy who loves to find more shiny treasures. She is an Earth-type Hammer user. Actions speak louder than words for Nono, and her priorities are eating, resting, and anything shiny.

Ad

Peipei

Peipei (Image via Manjuu)

Peipei is a Fire-type panda Pammy who works as a waitress at the Jiyi Pavilion in Jinghua Cape. She has also mastered the art of kung fu and is quite popular among the kitchen staff and visitors.

Ad

Pengpeng

Pengpeng (Image via Manjuu)

Pengpeng is a Fire-type and a Pammy.

Ad

Shalle Ensys

Shalle Ensys (Image via Manjuu)

Shalle Ensys is a high elf and a member of the Averian Pegasus Knights. She is a Water-type Lance user.

Ad

Symphoria Dawnwind

Symphoria Dawnwind (Image via Manjuu)

Symphoria Dawnwind is a wood elf from Los Lancer. She is a Wind-type Bow user and is considered one of the finest archers of the new generation.

Ad

Terara

Terara (Image via Manjuu)

Terara is a Furrian and the self-proclaimed best hunter in Charlulu Village. This wolf girl is a Fire-type Lance user.

Ad

Starborn

Starborn (Image via Manjuu)

Starborn is the main character of Azur Promilia. Players can pick between the male and female versions of the character at the start of the game.

Ad

This concludes the list of all the characters in Azur Promilia. Since this list is based on CBT and the beta usually does not contain all the information, some things are subject to change.

Follow Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming for more Azur Promilia news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.