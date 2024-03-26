Azur Promilia: Gameplay, story, and characters revealed in announce trailer

Azur Promilia is an upcoming game developed by Manjuu, the team behind the popular mobile game Azur Lane. It features a vast open-world action RPG setting, and many gamers are drawing comparisons with titles like Genshin Impact and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The gameplay and trailer on YouTube showcased a vibrant fantasy setting, flashy combat, striking characters, and various gameplay mechanics that will be a part of this new game.

In this article, we discuss what's been revealed in the Azur Promilia gameplay trailer.

Note: The game is unreleased; hence, things may change with the release of the final product.

Everything revealed in the Azur Promilia gameplay trailer

Gameplay

Azur Promilia's gameplay showcased a vast open world to explore. People who have played titles like Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Genshin Impact will feel familiar with some of the overworld mechanics. The gameplay showcased several types of wildlife, monsters, and resources that must be collected to level up characters.

There seems to be a creature-taming mechanic of some sort. While it is not confirmed how to obtain these creatures, they are a core gameplay mechanic in this game. Azur Promilia lets you mount them for faster traversal and exploration. They also help in base building, tag along with your character, and attack enemies during battles.

While most of the combat intricacies are still unknown, the game features an action RPG combat system with an emphasis on learning enemy patterns. Much like Genshin Impact, the combat revolves around switching between multiple characters and elements to inflict reaction damage on the enemies.

Story

Travel through the beautiful world of Xingyuan and uncover its secrets (Image via Manjuu)

Like many other anime RPG games, the plot features the classic hero who overcomes challenges and establishes peace in the world. According to the information released on Bilibili, the story takes place in a fantasy world known as Xingyuan. The world is slowly rebuilding after a great war. Evil monsters and entities continue to exist, and it is up to the main character, Starborn, to explore the land of Xingyuan, uncover its secrets, and get rid of the world’s evil.

Characters

Azur Promilia features many characters with their own stories and motivations (Image via Manjuu)

While specific details about playable characters are scarce, many characters were revealed in the official trailer and promotional materials.

Terara : Terara is a Furrian from Charlulu Village who claims to be the region's greatest hunter. She fiercely protects her loved ones with her spear, but her curiosity often leads her into trouble.

: Terara is a Furrian from Charlulu Village who claims to be the region's greatest hunter. She fiercely protects her loved ones with her spear, but her curiosity often leads her into trouble. Han Youyou : Han Youyou is an adventurer who explores the world in search of treasures. She is skilled in the mechanical arts and likes to take on challenges.

: Han Youyou is an adventurer who explores the world in search of treasures. She is skilled in the mechanical arts and likes to take on challenges. Shalle.Ensys : This High Elf member of the Averian Pegasus Knights soars through the skies on her loyal mount, Kibo. Known for her kindness and calming aura, she can soothe even the most restless creatures.

: This High Elf member of the Averian Pegasus Knights soars through the skies on her loyal mount, Kibo. Known for her kindness and calming aura, she can soothe even the most restless creatures. Peipei : Peipei is a waitress at the JiYi Pavillion. A Pammy by race, she is more than just cute. She is also a skilled martial artist and keeps the restaurant running smoothly.

: Peipei is a waitress at the JiYi Pavillion. A Pammy by race, she is more than just cute. She is also a skilled martial artist and keeps the restaurant running smoothly. Nono: Another Pammy by race, Nono prefers actions over words. Traveling with her partner, they're known as the "Pammy Adventure Duo." Nono prefers simple things like a good meal, a good nap, and a good treasure.

The gameplay video also showed information regarding some character weapons types and elements.

With its pedigree from the developers behind Azur Lane and its unique blend of open-world exploration and creature companionship, Azur Promilia is shaping up to be a highly anticipated title in the RPG genre. Pre-registrations for Azur Promilia are open and we can expect more gameplay details in upcoming weeks.

For upcoming Azur Promilia news, follow Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming.