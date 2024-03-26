How to pre-register for Azur Promilia on PC, Android, and iOS

Azur Promilia is a newly announced open-world anime RPG game by the developers of Azur Lane. It features beautiful anime landscapes, striking characters, and a vast open world to explore. The title quickly gathered hype with the reveal of its announcement trailer, which provided a sneak peek of the characters, storyline, and some in-game footage.

Manjuu, developers of the game, are currently accepting pre-registrations. So, if you are interested in this action RPG, this article will give you a step-by-step guide to pre-register for Azur Promilia.

Guide to Azur Promilia pre-registration

The game features an open-world design similar to that of Genshin Impact (Image via Manjuu)

If you are interested in pre-registring for a chance to play the game before its official release, follow these steps:

Visit the official website. Click on the ‘Pre-register’ button on the top left corner of the screen. Click ‘Send code’ to get a verification code on your email. Click the checkmark to agree to the terms of service and privacy policy. Click Submit.

After clicking Submit, you will receive a notification in your inbox informing you of a successful registration. There is only one pre-registration method for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation, so you cannot select a specific platform or register anywhere else.

Azur Promilia gameplay

The early gameplay footage released on Bilibili was familiar to titles such as Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Wuthering Waves. It showcased exploration, overworld puzzles, boss battles, and resource gathering. There is also a traversal system that allows you to mount unique creatures for faster travel.

The combat is flashy and fast-paced. Each character belongs to a certain element, and these elements can be combined to cause elemental reactions on enemies. While the buffs and debuffs from these elements are currently unknown, reactions appear to play an important role in combat.

Like Palworld, the game also seems to have some base-building and monster-collecting mechanics.

Azur Promilia platforms and expected release window

We can expect the game to release on Playstation, PC, iOS, and Android. So far, there have been no announcements regarding a release on Xbox or the Nintendo Switch.

Information about the release date is still scarce. However, since the pre-registrations have begun, we can expect a beta announcement sometime in 2024. An official release will likely take place next year.

The title looks like an ambitious new entry to the popular anime open-world RPG genre. Manjuu has a proven track record when it comes to creating engaging stories and characters. With the pre-registrations now open, we are one step closer to experiencing this brand-new adventure. For more updates, follow Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming.