Best Palworld Pals and how to get them

With 100 different types of Pals roaming the vast expanse of Palpagos Island, it might be daunting to find the best Palworld Pals. Each creature has a unique set of Skill Proficiencies that makes them stand out from the rest. There are different tasks you can assign to Pals in Palworld, and there are creatures that excel more than others in these tasks.

In this article, we will walk you through the best Pals in this game that you can use for different activities.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Best Palworld Pals for combat

Mammorset (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

Combat is one of the key components of this game, and you will need the best Palworld Pals to defeat and catch other Pals. Having explored the game, we have come up with the following creatures that perform better than others in terms of combat.

Alpha Mammorest

Elemental typing: Grass

Skill Proficiencies: Planting, Lumbering, and Mining

Partner Skill: You can ride this monster

Drops: Mammorest meat, Leather, and High Quality Pal Oil

Location: This beast can be found in the Grassy Behemoth Hills

Lovander

Elemental typing: Neutral

Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork, Mining, Transporting, Medicine Production

Partner Skill: Heart Drain

Drops: Strange Juice, Suspicious Juice, Cake, and Mushroom

Anubis

Elemental typing: Ground

Skill Proficiencies: Mining, Transporting, and Handiwork

Partner Skill: Guardian of the Desert

Drops: Innovative Technical Manual, Large Pal Soul, and Bone

Loupmoon

Elemental typing: Dark

Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork

Partner Skill: Claw Attack

Drops: Bone

Location: Can be found in Bamboo Grooves to the west of the Ravine Entrance point at night.

Best Palworld Pals for mount

Chillet (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

It is advisable to choose a creature that has good movement speed along with a decent skill set. Listed below are the best Palworld Pals that you can use to traverse across the expanse of Palpagos Island.

Chillet

Elemental typing: Ice and Dragon

Skill Proficiencies: Cooling and Gathering

Partner Skill: Wriggling Weasel

Drops: Leather

Location: This creature can be found in the Windswept Hills, to the south of Fort Ruins waypoint.

Vanwyrm

Elemental typing: Fire

Skill Proficiencies: Transporting and Kindling

Partner Skill: Aerial Marauder

Drops: Ruby, Bone, and Gold Coin

Location: This creature can be found in the Bamboo Groves.

Surfent

Elemental typing: Water

Skill Proficiencies: Watering

Partner Skill: Swift Swimmer

Drops: Pal Fluids

Location: This monster can be found to the west of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster waypoint.

Best Palworld Pals for your base

Mozzarina (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

Having the best Palworld Pals at your base can help your base experience exponential growth. The following are the best Palworld Pals that you should have at your base.

Woolipop

Elemental typing: Neutral

Skill Proficiencies: Farming

Partner Skill: Candy Pop

Drops: High-quality Pal Oil and Cotton candy

Location: This monster can be found in the Bamboo Groves.

Mozzarina

Elemental typing: Neutral

Skill Proficiencies: Farming

Partner Skill: Milk Maker

Drops: Mozzarina Meat and Milk

Location: This creature can be found in the Bamboo Groves.

Flopie

Elemental typing: Grass

Skill Proficiencies: Planting, Transporting, Gathering, Medicine Production, Handiwork

Partner Skill: Helper Bunny

Drops: Wheat Seeds and Low-grade Medical Supplies

Location: This beast can be found to the south of the Bridge of the Twin Knights waypoint.

Lifmunk

Elemental typing: Grass

Skill Proficiencies: Medicine Production, Handiwork, Planting, Lumbering, and Gathering

Partner Skill: Lifmunk Recoil

Drops: Low-grade Medical Supplies and Berry Seeds

Location: This monster can be found to the south of the Small Settlement waypoint.

Pengullet

Elemental typing: Water and Ice

Skill Proficiencies: Transporting, Cooling, Watering, and Handiwork

Partner Skill: Pengullet Cannon

Drops: Pal Fluids and Ice Organ

Location: This creature can be found in the Grassy Behemoth Hills.

Best Palworld Pals for mining

Anubis (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

Mining stones at the Stone Pit can yield useful ores for you. The following are the best Palworld Pals you can assign to mine ores from stones.

Digtoise

Elemental typing: Ground

Skill Proficiencies: Mining

Partner Skill: Drill Crusher

Drops: Ore and High-quality Pal Oil

Reptyro

Elemental typing: Fire and Ground

Skill Proficiencies: Kindling and Mining

Partner Skill: Ore-loving beast

Drops: Flame Organ

Ice Reptyro

Elemental typing:

Skill Proficiencies: Mining and Cooling

Partner Skill: Ice-loving beast

Drops: Ice Organ

That covers everything you need to know about the best Palworld Pals.

You will need Spheres to catch these Pals in the world. Read our guide that teaches you how to craft different types of Spheres in Palworld.