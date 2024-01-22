Best Palworld Pals and how to get them

With 100 different types of Pals roaming the vast expanse of Palpagos Island, it might be daunting to find the best Palworld Pals. Each creature has a unique set of Skill Proficiencies that makes them stand out from the rest. There are different tasks you can assign to Pals in Palworld, and there are creatures that excel more than others in these tasks.
In this article, we will walk you through the best Pals in this game that you can use for different activities.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.
Best Palworld Pals for combat
Combat is one of the key components of this game, and you will need the best Palworld Pals to defeat and catch other Pals. Having explored the game, we have come up with the following creatures that perform better than others in terms of combat.
Alpha Mammorest
- Elemental typing: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting, Lumbering, and Mining
- Partner Skill: You can ride this monster
- Drops: Mammorest meat, Leather, and High Quality Pal Oil
- Location: This beast can be found in the Grassy Behemoth Hills
Lovander
- Elemental typing: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork, Mining, Transporting, Medicine Production
- Partner Skill: Heart Drain
- Drops: Strange Juice, Suspicious Juice, Cake, and Mushroom
Anubis
- Elemental typing: Ground
- Skill Proficiencies: Mining, Transporting, and Handiwork
- Partner Skill: Guardian of the Desert
- Drops: Innovative Technical Manual, Large Pal Soul, and Bone
Loupmoon
- Elemental typing: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork
- Partner Skill: Claw Attack
- Drops: Bone
- Location: Can be found in Bamboo Grooves to the west of the Ravine Entrance point at night.
Best Palworld Pals for mount
It is advisable to choose a creature that has good movement speed along with a decent skill set. Listed below are the best Palworld Pals that you can use to traverse across the expanse of Palpagos Island.
Chillet
- Elemental typing: Ice and Dragon
- Skill Proficiencies: Cooling and Gathering
- Partner Skill: Wriggling Weasel
- Drops: Leather
- Location: This creature can be found in the Windswept Hills, to the south of Fort Ruins waypoint.
Vanwyrm
- Elemental typing: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Transporting and Kindling
- Partner Skill: Aerial Marauder
- Drops: Ruby, Bone, and Gold Coin
- Location: This creature can be found in the Bamboo Groves.
Surfent
- Elemental typing: Water
- Skill Proficiencies: Watering
- Partner Skill: Swift Swimmer
- Drops: Pal Fluids
- Location: This monster can be found to the west of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster waypoint.
Best Palworld Pals for your base
Having the best Palworld Pals at your base can help your base experience exponential growth. The following are the best Palworld Pals that you should have at your base.
Woolipop
- Elemental typing: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Farming
- Partner Skill: Candy Pop
- Drops: High-quality Pal Oil and Cotton candy
- Location: This monster can be found in the Bamboo Groves.
Mozzarina
- Elemental typing: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Farming
- Partner Skill: Milk Maker
- Drops: Mozzarina Meat and Milk
- Location: This creature can be found in the Bamboo Groves.
Flopie
- Elemental typing: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting, Transporting, Gathering, Medicine Production, Handiwork
- Partner Skill: Helper Bunny
- Drops: Wheat Seeds and Low-grade Medical Supplies
- Location: This beast can be found to the south of the Bridge of the Twin Knights waypoint.
Lifmunk
- Elemental typing: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Medicine Production, Handiwork, Planting, Lumbering, and Gathering
- Partner Skill: Lifmunk Recoil
- Drops: Low-grade Medical Supplies and Berry Seeds
- Location: This monster can be found to the south of the Small Settlement waypoint.
Pengullet
- Elemental typing: Water and Ice
- Skill Proficiencies: Transporting, Cooling, Watering, and Handiwork
- Partner Skill: Pengullet Cannon
- Drops: Pal Fluids and Ice Organ
- Location: This creature can be found in the Grassy Behemoth Hills.
Best Palworld Pals for mining
Mining stones at the Stone Pit can yield useful ores for you. The following are the best Palworld Pals you can assign to mine ores from stones.
Digtoise
- Elemental typing: Ground
- Skill Proficiencies: Mining
- Partner Skill: Drill Crusher
- Drops: Ore and High-quality Pal Oil
Reptyro
- Elemental typing: Fire and Ground
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling and Mining
- Partner Skill: Ore-loving beast
- Drops: Flame Organ
Ice Reptyro
- Elemental typing:
- Skill Proficiencies: Mining and Cooling
- Partner Skill: Ice-loving beast
- Drops: Ice Organ
Anubis
- Elemental typing: Ground
- Skill Proficiencies: Mining, Transporting, and Handiwork
- Partner Skill: Guardian of the Desert
- Drops: Innovative Technical Manual, Large Pal Soul, and Bone
That covers everything you need to know about the best Palworld Pals.
You will need Spheres to catch these Pals in the world. Read our guide that teaches you how to craft different types of Spheres in Palworld.