5 Palworld Pal designs that are similar to popular Pokemon

The gaming community has drawn stark comparisons between existing Pokemon and Palworld Pal designs. This is understandable, as both creature collector games draw inspiration from real-world animals and mythological figures. However, it's hard to deny that certain Pals look incredibly similar to some of the most beloved Pocket Monsters.

Although Pocketpair's latest title is still early in its development, the Palworld Pal designs certainly seem to have a distinct Pokemon influence, though whether that's intentional remains to be seen.

Whatever the case, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the Pals that bear a heavy resemblance to some of Game Freak's popular Pocket Monsters.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 Palworld Pal designs that are unmistakably similar to Pokemon

1) Fenglope - Cobalion

Fenglope's Palworld Pal design is incredibly reminiscent of the Pokemon Cobalion (Image via Pocketpair/The Pokemon Company)

From the color scheme to the antlers and fur markings, Fenglope's Palworld Pal design is a dead ringer for Cobalion, one of the Pokemon that comprise the Swords of Justice. The main difference is that Fenglope's design is a bit less angular than its Pocket Monster counterpart due to the presence of its cloudy body and tail. However, it wouldn't be hard to mistake Fenglope for a revised Cobalion design.

It's no secret that both creatures have taken significant inspiration from an antelope, but it's kind of interesting to see just how similar these two are despite being games apart.

2) Jetragon - The Eon Duo

It's tough not to see Latios and Latias in Jetragon's Palworld Pal design (Image via Pocketpair)

From the elongated neck to the rounded talons, a good look at Jetragon's Palworld Pal design would likely evolve the imagery of Latios and Latias in the Pokemon series, also known as the Eon Duo. Jetragon does have some differences, including a finned tail similar to a jet and the obvious hard light wings emanating from its back.

Jetragon and the Eon Duo look like they could be from the same family (Image via Game Freak)

Still, Jetragon could even pass for a Paradox version of Latios or Latias if they received one in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

3) Boltmane - Luxray

Boltmane's Palworld Pal design is a major match for the Pokemon Luxray (Image via Pocketpair/Game Freak)

If players didn't know better, Boltmane's Palworld Pal design could make for quite the evolution of the Pokemon Luxray or perhaps a regional variant with different coloration. Whatever the case, the similarities between Boltmane and Luxray are far from subtle. Boltmane has even been used as an example of Pocketpair's new title allegedly ripping off Pocket Monster designs.

While that debate will surely rage on, the overall aesthetic of Luxray and Boltmane are eye-catching and unmistakable, even if they're exceptionally similar when given a quick comparison.

4) Jolthog - Shaymin (Land Forme)

Jolthog and Shaymin seem to share a common design inspiration (Image via Pocketpair/Niantic)

Undoubtedly inspired by hedgehogs, both Jolthog's Palworld Pal design and Shaymin's Ground Forme in the Pokemon series are immensely similar when it comes to their base anatomy. The major difference is Jolthog's electric-styled spikes. Shaymin is unabashedly a Grass-type Pokemon at heart. Otherwise, their faces and bodies are remarkably alike.

If players didn't know better, taking a look at both Jolthog and Shaymin could make one thing that these two creatures are connected. Although Shaymin is a mythical species that doesn't appear often, Jolthog looks like it could be its regional variant. Pals are different when it comes to evolution, but these two critters look as though they could have come from a common ancestor.

5) Anubis - Lucario

Anubis' Palworld Pal design and Lucario's visage link back to Egyptian mythology (Image via Pocketpair/The Pokemon Company)

Anubis and Lucario are both proficient in hand-to-hand combat, and they both take on the clear appearance of a bipedal jackal.

All things considered, Anubis and Lucario are much more alike than they are different. Regardless of which creature fans are looking at, it's impossible not to think of the Egyptian God of Funeral Rites, Anubis, with the Palworld Pal even taking on his namesake and clothing style.

Lucario's less of a carbon copy of the Egyptian god but still has plenty of likeness to him. Whatever the case, Anubis and Lucario look as though they could be battling brothers or at least members of the same family in some regard.

