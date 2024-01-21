Discovering the strongest Pals in Palworld might be a common ambition among the fanbase while playing Pocket Pair's latest open-world title. Released on early access on January 19, 2024, for Xbox and PC, the game has already amassed millions of players. It has also topped Steam's chart as one of the most-played titles since its debut.
This article will list 10 of the strongest Pals in Palworld, who will provide a great challenge but also aid you in battle.
List of the 10 strongest Pals in Palworld
1) Mammorest
- Element: Grass
- Location: Grassy Behemoth Hills
- Can be used for Lumbering, Mining, and Planting
- Weakness: Fire
- Partner Skill: Gaia Crusher
The Mammorest is a challenging foe you can encounter in the early stages if you are exploring the various regions of the Palpagos Islands. Be careful, as its attacks can take out a chunk of your HP and knock out your Pals.
2) Daedream
- Element: Dark
- Location: During nighttime on the starting island
- Can be used for Handiwork, Gathering and Transporting
- Weakness: Dragon
- Partner Skill: Dream Catcher
Daedream is one of the strongest Pals in Palworld and can be easily caught. These creatures roam around the starting island during nighttime. Look for purple lights roaming the area and weaken them before attempting capture. You can use your Pal Sphere and capture a Daedream.
3) Jetragon
- Element: Dragon
- Location: Mount Obsidian
- Can be used for Gathering
- Weakness: Ice
- Partner Skill: Aerial Missile
Jetragon is one of the most powerful Pals in Palworld. You can find it roaming in Mount Obsidian in the southwestern part of the map. This celestial Dragon is quite challenging to beat, and reaching its location is also tough. Make sure you are leveled up before facing a Jetragon.
4) Anubis
- Element: Ground
- Location: Twilight Dunes
- Can be used for Handiwork, Mining, and Transporting.
- Weakness: Grass
- Partner Skill: Guardian of the Desert
Anubis is another great Pal you can catch in Palworld. This Alpha Pal requires you to be of level 47 and have a good mastery of the mechanics if you want to defeat it in combat. You can find these creatures in the desert region of the map.
5) Jormuntide/ Jormuntide Ignis
- Element: Dragon/Ice, Dragon/Fire
- Location: Southwest Lake of Investigator's Fork/ Can also be hatched from Dragon Egg.
- Can be used for Watering (If Water-type) and Kindling (If Fire-type).
- Weakness: Electric and Water for Ignis Variant
- Partner Skill: Stormbringer Sea Dragon/Stormbringer Lava Dragon
Jormuntide is one of the many world bosses roaming the Palpagos Islands. This level 45 creature can kill you easily if you're weak or complacent.
6) Grizzbolt
- Element: Electric
- Location: On an island in the southeastern corner of the map.
- Can be used for Generating Electricity, Handiwork, Lumbering, and Transporting.
- Weakness: Ground
- Partner Skill: Yellow Tank
You will encounter this Pal as a story boss in the Rayne Syndicate Tower. While it's impossible to catch this furball here, you can later find it roaming an isolated island on the southeastern corner of the map. Grizzbolt is among the strongest Pals in Palworld and can help you run the base.
7) Faleris
- Element: Fire
- Location: On an island in the northeastern corner of the map.
- Can be used for Kindling and Transporting.
- Weakness: Water
- Partner Skill: Scorching Predator
This majestic bird can only be found on an island at the northeastern edge of the map. Ensure you are prepared enough as you must traverse through the cold, snow-covered plains and then go to this island to catch one of the strongest Pals in Palworld.
8) Azurobe
- Element: Dragon/Water
- Location: Same location as Grizzbolt, on the southeastern island of the map.
- Can be used for Kindling and Transporting.
- Weakness: Electricity
- Partner Skill: Waterwing Dance
Azurobe is one of the fiercest foes you will encounter during your adventure in the Palpagos Islands. It can be discovered on the same southeastern island that houses Grizzbolt.
9) Cawgnito
- Element: Dark
- Location: Throughout the starting islands during nighttime.
- Can be used for Lumbering
- Weakness: Dragon
- Partner Skill: Telepeck
Cawgnito is another of the strongest Pals in Palworld you can find and catch easily. Like Daedream, you can find them roaming various parts of this island during nighttime.
10) Blazehowl
- Element: Fire
- Location: Mount Obisidian.
- Can be used for Lumbering and Kindling.
- Weakness: Water
- Partner Skill: Hellflame Lion
Blazehowl is another of the strongest Pals you can find in Palworld. These creatures roam the western corners of Mount Obsidian. Again, they are immensely powerful and you must be adequately leveled and prepared to ensure victory.
