Discovering the strongest Pals in Palworld might be a common ambition among the fanbase while playing Pocket Pair's latest open-world title. Released on early access on January 19, 2024, for Xbox and PC, the game has already amassed millions of players. It has also topped Steam's chart as one of the most-played titles since its debut.

This article will list 10 of the strongest Pals in Palworld, who will provide a great challenge but also aid you in battle.

List of the 10 strongest Pals in Palworld

1) Mammorest

Mammorest is one of the strongest Pals in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Grass

Grass Location: Grassy Behemoth Hills

Grassy Behemoth Hills Can be used for Lumbering, Mining, and Planting

Weakness: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Gaia Crusher

The Mammorest is a challenging foe you can encounter in the early stages if you are exploring the various regions of the Palpagos Islands. Be careful, as its attacks can take out a chunk of your HP and knock out your Pals.

2) Daedream

Daedream is a Pal you can only catch during nighttime (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dark

Dark Location: During nighttime on the starting island

During nighttime on the starting island Can be used for Handiwork, Gathering and Transporting

Weakness: Dragon

Dragon Partner Skill: Dream Catcher

Daedream is one of the strongest Pals in Palworld and can be easily caught. These creatures roam around the starting island during nighttime. Look for purple lights roaming the area and weaken them before attempting capture. You can use your Pal Sphere and capture a Daedream.

3) Jetragon

Jetragon is quite powerful (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dragon

Dragon Location: Mount Obsidian

Mount Obsidian Can be used for Gathering

Weakness: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Aerial Missile

Jetragon is one of the most powerful Pals in Palworld. You can find it roaming in Mount Obsidian in the southwestern part of the map. This celestial Dragon is quite challenging to beat, and reaching its location is also tough. Make sure you are leveled up before facing a Jetragon.

4) Anubis

Anubis might remind one of a certain blue fighting-type creature from another game (Image Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Ground

Ground Location: Twilight Dunes

Twilight Dunes Can be used for Handiwork, Mining, and Transporting.

Weakness: Grass

Grass Partner Skill: Guardian of the Desert

Anubis is another great Pal you can catch in Palworld. This Alpha Pal requires you to be of level 47 and have a good mastery of the mechanics if you want to defeat it in combat. You can find these creatures in the desert region of the map.

5) Jormuntide/ Jormuntide Ignis

Jormuntide or Jormuntide Ignis is another one of the strongest Pals in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dragon/Ice, Dragon/Fire

Dragon/Ice, Dragon/Fire Location: Southwest Lake of Investigator's Fork/ Can also be hatched from Dragon Egg.

Southwest Lake of Investigator's Fork/ Can also be hatched from Dragon Egg. Can be used for Watering (If Water-type) and Kindling (If Fire-type).

Weakness: Electric and Water for Ignis Variant

Electric and Water for Ignis Variant Partner Skill: Stormbringer Sea Dragon/Stormbringer Lava Dragon

Jormuntide is one of the many world bosses roaming the Palpagos Islands. This level 45 creature can kill you easily if you're weak or complacent.

6) Grizzbolt

Who's that Pal? (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Electric

Electric Location: On an island in the southeastern corner of the map.

On an island in the southeastern corner of the map. Can be used for Generating Electricity, Handiwork, Lumbering, and Transporting.

Weakness: Ground

Ground Partner Skill: Yellow Tank

You will encounter this Pal as a story boss in the Rayne Syndicate Tower. While it's impossible to catch this furball here, you can later find it roaming an isolated island on the southeastern corner of the map. Grizzbolt is among the strongest Pals in Palworld and can help you run the base.

7) Faleris

Faleris is another great Pal you should try to catch (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Fire

Fire Location: On an island in the northeastern corner of the map.

On an island in the northeastern corner of the map. Can be used for Kindling and Transporting.

Weakness: Water

Water Partner Skill: Scorching Predator

This majestic bird can only be found on an island at the northeastern edge of the map. Ensure you are prepared enough as you must traverse through the cold, snow-covered plains and then go to this island to catch one of the strongest Pals in Palworld.

8) Azurobe

Azurobe is a high-level pal you can find (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dragon/Water

Dragon/Water Location: Same location as Grizzbolt, on the southeastern island of the map.

Same location as Grizzbolt, on the southeastern island of the map. Can be used for Kindling and Transporting.

Weakness: Electricity

Electricity Partner Skill: Waterwing Dance

Azurobe is one of the fiercest foes you will encounter during your adventure in the Palpagos Islands. It can be discovered on the same southeastern island that houses Grizzbolt.

9) Cawgnito

Cawgnito is another strong Pal to catch (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dark

Dark Location: Throughout the starting islands during nighttime.

Throughout the starting islands during nighttime. Can be used for Lumbering

Weakness: Dragon

Dragon Partner Skill: Telepeck

Cawgnito is another of the strongest Pals in Palworld you can find and catch easily. Like Daedream, you can find them roaming various parts of this island during nighttime.

10) Blazehowl

Blazehowl can also help you cook (Image via Pocket Pair/4chan)

Element: Fire

Fire Location: Mount Obisidian.

Mount Obisidian. Can be used for Lumbering and Kindling.

Weakness: Water

Water Partner Skill: Hellflame Lion

Blazehowl is another of the strongest Pals you can find in Palworld. These creatures roam the western corners of Mount Obsidian. Again, they are immensely powerful and you must be adequately leveled and prepared to ensure victory.

