How to defeat Zoe and Grizzbolt in Palworld Rayne Syndicate Tower

Zoe and Grizzbolt present themselves as the first major boss fight in Palworld. It is not only pivotal to the game's story but also an important part of the tutorial to defeat this dynamic duo in Rayne Syndicate Tower. Most adventurers would find this to be a pleasantly challenging fight, and here we have unpacked its details for you.

Underestimating Zoe and Grizzbolt could come at a heavy price. This guide will help you take on this boss fight like a pro and have you emerge victorious well within the timeframe.

How to prepare for the fight against Zoe and Grizzbolt in Palworld Rayne Syndicate Tower

Zoe, moments before summoning Grizzbolt (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Zoe and Grizzbolt can either charge at you with powerful electric attacks or shoot you from a distance. Grizzbolt is an electric-type, so using a ground-type Pal in the fight will deal super effective damage, making its health drop faster.

Rushoar and Fuddler work well for this. You can find Rushoar on the starting island, while Fuddler is found exclusively in cave dungeons.

Learn and practice how to dodge properly as this skill can prove extremely useful as Grizzbolt will charge and stomp on the player every once in a while. If this attack hits you, not only will you take damage, but you will be immobile for a brief period.

The fight can also be won without any ground-type Pals, but your Pals need to be at a level equal to or higher than Grizzbolt. Daedream is particularly useful to have in your party against this fight.

Daedream's skill, Dreamchaser, allows it to stay active along with the player at all times. This skill is activated at level 8 after you craft Daedream's necklace. This not only allows the Pal to be present without being summoned but also acts as an additional Pal on the field at all times. Daedream will attack any enemy that the player is attacking themselves.

How to beat Zoe and Grizzbolt in Palworld Rayne Syndicate Tower

This fight is similar to Pokemon GO Raids, but the mechanics are slightly different. Grizzbolt comes with approximately 30,000 HP, which you must deplete within 10 minutes. With proper movement and Pal management, this boss fight is fairly simple.

1) Keep moving around cover

Move around the pillars and use them for cover. (Image via Pocekt Pair, Inc.)

Zoe and Grizzbolt's fighting arena in Palworld's Rayne Syndicate Tower has a lot of cover in the form of pillars. Players should be able to stay behind these at all times, avoiding incoming attacks and luring Grizzbolt to attack your pal while you sneak in shots from cover. The pillars also serve as a blockade to Grizzbolt's long-range attacks.

2) Keep firing with your bow

Keep firing arrows from cover. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

While in cover and having your pal fight Zoe and Grizzbolt, you should be shooting with your bows. The Three Shot Bow is recommended as it fires three arrows simultaneously. Headshots deal critical damage. We also advise bringing at least 100 arrows for this fight.

3) Keep rotating your Pals

Zoe and Grizzbolt's attacks take a chunk out of HP if they hit, so it is essential to keep rotating your Pals properly. Pals will slowly keep regaining their health when inside their Pal Spheres. This is important if your Pals are not as strong as you would like them to be.

4) Recall and reposition your Pals

You can also reposition your Pals by recalling them when they are cornered. You may re-deploy them in a different position immediately for strategic advantages. If Zoe and Grizzbolt target your Pal with the long-range scope attack, recalling them is necessary.

This will make Grizzbolt aim at the sky, and you will be easily able to sneak in a few attacks with your bow while the Syndicate duo is completely defenseless.

Earn your rewards

After defeating the dynamic duo. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Defeating the duo earns you an achievement and five Ancient Technology points. The latter lets you learn crafting recipes from the valuable purple column. Additionally, you unlock the tower's top as a Fast Travel point and a great spot to glide from.

As players triumph over Zoe and Grizzbolt in Palworld Rayne Syndicate Tower, they not only achieve victory against the dynamic duo but also unlock valuable rewards.

From the thrill of the battle to the strategic use of Pals, this milestone marks just the beginning of a wild adventure in the vibrant alien paradise of Palworld. Stay tuned for more challenges, discoveries, and triumphs that await on this captivating journey.