How to get Huge Dragon Egg in Palworld

With a Huge Dragon Egg, your Palworld adventure will take a fiery turn! This guide unlocks the secrets of finding and hatching this rare item hidden amidst the vibrant lands of this game. Whether it is scorching volcanoes, ice-chilled glaciers, or simply the pesky mountain tops, no area is spared in our epic search for this elusive Egg.

Prepare for epic trials, guardian battles, and the ultimate payoff: a rare and coveted Dragon-type Pal. Pack your courage, grab this guide, and claim your dragon destiny!

Know more about the Huge Dragon Egg in Palworld

Where to find Huge Dragon Egg?

Unfortunately, like chests in Palworld, Eggs are also spawned randomly. Being the supposedly rarest form of an Egg, a Huge Dragon Egg can be found only if the RNG gods of the game want you to find it. They can be anywhere but are more commonly found on higher grounds.

These Eggs have been spotted on higher stone peaks and the edges of cliffs. It would be easier if you were flying on one of your Pals, like Nitewing or Galeclaw. Once you spot this elusive item, swoop down and grab it; head to your base and start the process to hatch it.

How to hatch Huge Dragon Egg?

The Egg moments before incubation is complete (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

After you put your Huge Dragon Egg in the incubator, it is only a matter of time. Like all Huge variants of Eggs, this, too, takes two hours to hatch in normal difficulty mode. Other external factors like temperature may sometimes speed up or lower the incubation duration.

After the Egg is incubated fully, you need to do the critical job of holding your F key for a few seconds to hatch it. A rather difficult task for the seasoned monster-tamer in Palworld.

What Pals are hatched from the Huge Dragon Egg?

Relaxaurus that hatched from the Egg. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Since this Egg is of a dragon variant, a Pal that is hatched will have a dragon as its type. Known Pals to have hatched from Huge Dragon Egg include Relaxaurus, a dragon-water dual type Pal, and Jormuntide Ignis, a dragon-fire dual type.

It is unknown if Jetragon, a Pal with one of the best designs in Palworld and one of the most coveted Pals, can be hatched from this type of egg. Only future interactions and investigations will reveal that.

What is the Huge Dragon Egg?

Other types of Eggs as seen in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Pal Eggs are scattered throughout the lands of Palworld. Huge seems to be the rarest and quite literally the biggest in size of this item to be spawned. Other Dragon Egg variants include a Normal Dragon Egg and a Large Dragon Egg. The same holds true for any other type of Egg that can be hatched in the game.

Huge variant of this Egg normally requires two hours to hatch in normal mode. This time is measured in terms of in-game time. Unfortunately, Palworld does not have a system that farms resources while the player is logged out.

While its whereabouts remain unpredictable, this guide hopes to equip you with the knowledge to discover and hatch this elusive item. Happy hunting, and may this elusive item make it to your inventory eventually.

