Palworld: 10 best beginner tips

Palworld silently slipped into early access on January 19, 2024, and its unconventional mix of survival elements, morally challenging choices, and creature-taming has ignited a surge of interest. Dubbed the "Pokemon with guns," the game has swiftly sparked discussions within the gaming community, earning early opinions and generating excitement for its distinctive gameplay.

Embark on your Palworld journey with confidence! This guide unveils 10 essential tips to remember as a beginner, ensuring a smooth and exciting start to your monster-taming adventure.

10 beginner tips to keep in mind while playing Palworld

1) Catch instead of kill

Capturing and killing drop the same materials, but opting for captures rewards more experience points. As a beginner, if you are not short on Pal Spheres, prioritize capturing Pals over defeating them.

2) Collect all resources you find

Palworld's early game relies heavily on crafting, and you would need a lot of resources to do so. Paldium, wood, and stone are the primary resources you would need for almost every crafting station in the early game. Whether you're playing Palworld online or offline, stocking up on resources is key.

3) Craft specific tools for specific resources

Using a pickaxe to farm Paldium (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

In Palworld, beginners might enjoy hitting ores and trees with their fists to get materials, but using the right tools makes it easier. Make a pickaxe to collect ores and stones, and craft an axe to chop trees and gather wood.

4) Do not fight Pals that are higher leveled

People enjoy a challenge, and some beginners might try taking on a level 15 Pal with their level 8 character and Pals. However, it's a terrible idea because the level 15 monster can knock you out in one hit, ending your challenge in a flurry.

5) Do not be a daredevil

The loot after you die and respawn (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

In Palworld, if you die, all your stuff gets dropped right where you fell – your resources and inventory, not your pals, though. Sad news: other players can snag what you dropped. Even though the spot where you croaked is marked for you when you come back to life, getting your gear back before another player grabs it on a multiplayer server is pretty tough

6) When your Pal faints, get to your base

To revive your fallen Pal, bring it back to your base. Once you're at the base, put your Pal into the Palbox. This system is similar to Pokemon games, where you bring them to the Pokemon Center after they faint. After spending 10 minutes in the Palbox, your Pal will be all refreshed and ready to join your team again.

7) Craft a repair bench

Tools, weapons, and armor degrades with time, and after a certain point, you will not be able to use them. Instead of tossing them and making new ones, have the Repair Bench crafted. This uses relatively fewer materials and repairs your tools to new condition.

8) Do not carry too many resources

Beginners monitor your weight limit – once it's exceeded, you'll notice yourself slowing down. Carrying an excessive load means you can't jump or sprint, and if you keep piling on the materials, there comes a point where you won't be able to move at all until you lighten your load by dropping or discarding some items.

9) Craft storage boxes

Use storage boxes to stash extra resources, and when your pals are working at the base, they'll also store resources in them. This is super important because your resources are the main ingredients for every craftable item in Palworld.

10) Do NOT fight the boss Mammorest

The boss Mammorest (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

It's a no-brainer – don't take on the boss Mammorest as a beginner unless you and your Pals are at least at the same level as the boss. Fighting at lower levels is a sure way to lose, and the boss's powerful attacks might demotivate and dishearten you, making you want to play less.

As you embark on your Palworld adventure, armed with these top 10 beginner tips, remember that every challenge is an opportunity to learn and grow. From crafting essentials to understanding the importance of your weight limit, these insights will pave the way for a smoother journey in this exciting game.

So, gather your Pals, explore the vast landscapes, and have a blast taming creatures and crafting your way to success. May your Palbox stay full, and may your adventures be legendary. Happy gaming!