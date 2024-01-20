All admin commands in Palworld

If you own a Palworld server, having access to Palworld console commands and knowing what the commands do can be very handy at times. There might be instances when a certain player disrupts the decorum of a server, and you can use console commands to ask them to keep themselves in check or straight up ban them from your server.

Besides keeping players under control, there are many other things you can do with console commands, and in this article, we will run you through all the ones currently available in the game.

We will also talk about what each console command does and how you get your hands on these commands in the game.

All Palworld console commands

A Pal in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

It is important to note that you must have administrator rights in a server to launch console commands. So, you will either need to be the host of a server or get access to the server’s password from the person hosting the server.

After meeting this criteria, you can enter the following console commands:

/Save: This command will allow you to save your world's progress and data.

This console command will display the server's information. /Info: This console command will display the server's information.

This command will close the current server. /DoExit: This command will close the current server.

/Shutdown{Second}{Message Text}: This console command will shut down the server after the duration you put under "Seconds" for everyone playing on the server.

This console command will display a list of all the active players in the current server. /ShowPlayers: This console command will display a list of all the active players in the current server.

This console command will allow you to kick a particular player from the current server. /KickPlayer{Steam ID}: This console command will allow you to kick a particular player from the current server.

This command will allow you to ban a particular player from the current server. /BanPlayer(Steam ID}: This command will allow you to ban a particular player from the current server.

/TeleportToPlayer{Steam ID}: This Palworld console command will teleport you to a particular player.

This command will teleport a particular player to you on the current server. /TeleportToMe(Steam ID}: This command will teleport a particular player to you on the current server.

/Broadcast{MessageText}: This console command will display a message to every player on the current server.

How to access Palworld console commands

A human riding a Pal in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

You must set up a dedicated server in the game to gain access to console commands. You can set up the server on your PC or seek assistance from a third-party server-hosting service. The latter will cost you a small monthly fee, but you will not need to keep your computer turned on indefinitely for the server to be active.

If you have just picked up the game, consider going through our 10 best tips for Palworld beginners.