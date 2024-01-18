Is Palworld coming to PS4 & PS5?

Gamers have been wondering whether Palworld will come to the PS4 and PS5 on its January 19, 2024 release date. Unfortunately, the upcoming survival crafting title will not be available on Sony platforms at launch. However, this may change in the future based on Pocketpair's development schedule. For the time being, players will have to experience the game on other platforms.

According to the Palworld Discord server, Pocketpair has stated that while it currently doesn't have plans to extend Palworld to PS4 or PS5 consoles, it will "consider it during development." Thus, it may only be a matter of time until the game makes its way to the PS4 or PS5.

Which platforms is Palworld available on?

Palworld will have a limited PC and console release on January 19 (Image via Pocketpair)

When Palworld launches on January 19, the game will be available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. For PC, the game can be found either via Steam or the Xbox PC Game Pass if players have an active subscription. On Steam, you will require a digital purchase or a redemption code, while the PC Game Pass will offer the game as a day-one exclusive for all subscribers.

The fact that the title is available on Xbox Game Pass may indicate that Pocketpair worked out some form of publishing deal with Microsoft. This may explain why the game will be unavailable on Sony consoles on its release date. However, since it is only entering early access, there's plenty of time for things to change.

If the game is a success, it would stand to reason that the devs at Pocketpair would want to expand its availability to additional platforms, and branching out to the PS4 and PS5 would be a logical path to follow. Given that the game runs on Unreal Engine 5, it should be compatible with Sony platforms, or even the Nintendo Switch, for that matter.

Palworld's future could determine its platform availability (Image via Pocketpair)

Whichever way, the future looks bright for the survival crafting title, at least for now. Fans may want to keep an eye on Pocketpair's Discord server or official social media accounts for any announcements as the game kicks off its initial launch. Given its similarities to the Pokemon franchise and the influx of survival crafting games, it should gain popularity quickly.

That said, those on PC or Xbox can experience the game's multiplayer action once it launches.