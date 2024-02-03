How to breed Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld

You can breed Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld by breeding two Pals together. The Jormuntide Ignis boss battle will put you against a boss that sits at level 45. You clearly understand that getting this monster is more of a mid to late-game venture. The same holds true if you want to breed this monster.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know to successfully get the Ignis variant of Jormuntide in Palworld.

How to get a Jormuntide Ignis egg in Palworld

Facing this monster (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

To breed Pals and get the Ignis variant of Jormuntide, you must first unlock the Breeding Farm, which can be done with Technology Points once you reach level 19. Once that is done, you will need 20 Stones, 100 Wood, and 50 Fibre to build the Breeding Farm in your base.

Unlike most of the other Pals in this game, you have only one combination of Pals that give you Jormuntide Ignis. Breeding two Ignis variants of Jormuntide will yield a Huge Dragon Egg that will give you the same Pal as the offspring.

Catching Jormuntide Ignis

The Ignis variant of Jormuntide can be found in Wildlife Sanctuary #2. You can get this creature in the daytime as well as at night. It is important to know that you will trigger a “Criminal Activity Underway” status as soon as you enter the sanctuary. You should try to avoid getting noticed by the guards present on the island.

Be wary of other Pals in the sanctuary. Most of the inhabitants will be strong, and if you disturb them, you might get attacked. Once you are on the island, you must save all your resources for the Fire-type Jormuntide.

Location of this monster (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Once you confront this beast on the island, you must whittle down its health to about 10% and throw Ultra Spheres or Hyper Spheres to capture it. A higher quality Sphere is recommended for this monster as it will make the process more efficient. It is also advisable to increase your Capture Rate with Lifmunk Effigies.

It is important to note that you will need one male and one female variant of this creature to breed them at the Breeding Farm. So, you must farm a few of these monsters before getting two with complementary genders.

Best Passive Skills for Jormuntide Ignis breeding

Conceited

Artisan

Serious

Lucky

Work Slave

Breeding the Pals to get Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld

Ignis variant of Jormuntide (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Once you have the Breeding Farm up and running, you must deploy the Pals you want to breed at your base. Then, pick them up and toss them on the farm.

Put a Cake in the Breeding Farm chest and give it some time. When the progress bar fills up, you should have a Huge Dragon Egg that will give you an Ignis variation of Jormuntide. This Pal will carry the traits from the parent Pals.

Best Pals to breed for getting Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld

As mentioned earlier, you can only breed two Ignis variations of Jormuntide to get a Huge Dragon Egg with this monster in it. As of the writing of this article, there aren’t any other combinations that result in this monster.

If you want to get a regular variant of Jormuntide, consider reading our article that tells you how to breed Jormuntide in Palworld.