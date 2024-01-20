Palworld Pal Spheres: How to craft, recipe, and Paldium Fragment locations

Crafting Palworld Pal Spheres is very important, as this game revolves around catching Pals. For this, you will need these Spheres. These items are this game’s version of Poke Balls and also use a similar catching animation. However, using Spheres, you can also catch humans in Palworld. This game was highly anticipated, and now that it is finally here, you might want to know how you can craft one of the most important items in it.

This article will show you how to craft Spheres in Palworld, including the ingredients you’ll need to craft them as well as where you can find them in-game.

All types of Palworld Pal Spheres

Crafting a Sphere (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Like different variants of Poke Balls in the Pokemon games, Spheres have a few different types as well:

Pal Sphere: You can catch level two Pals using this variant

You can catch level two Pals using this variant Mega Sphere: You can catch level 14 Pals using this type of Sphere.

You can catch level 14 Pals using this type of Sphere. Giga Sphere: You can catch level 20 Pals using this Sphere.

You can catch level 20 Pals using this Sphere. Hyper Sphere: You can catch level 27 Pals using this variant.

You can catch level 27 Pals using this variant. Ultra Sphere: You can catch level 35 Pals using this Sphere.

You can catch level 35 Pals using this Sphere. Legendary Sphere: You can catch level 44 Pals using this Sphere.

All Palworld Pal Spheres recipes

Each Sphere has to be crafted using a different recipe:

Pal Sphere: You will need one Paldium Fragment, three Wood, and three Stone.

You will need one Paldium Fragment, three Wood, and three Stone. Mega Sphere: You will need one Paldium Fragment, one Ingot, five Wood, and five Stone.

You will need one Paldium Fragment, one Ingot, five Wood, and five Stone. Giga Sphere: You will need two Paldium Fragments, two Ingot, seven Wood, and seven Stones.

You will need two Paldium Fragments, two Ingot, seven Wood, and seven Stones. Hyper Sphere: You will need three Paldium Fragments, three Ingot, 10 Wood, and two Cement.

You will need three Paldium Fragments, three Ingot, 10 Wood, and two Cement. Ultra Sphere: You will need five Paldium Fragments, five Refined Ingot, two Carbon Fiber, and three Cement.

You will need five Paldium Fragments, five Refined Ingot, two Carbon Fiber, and three Cement. Legendary Sphere: You will need 10 Paldium Fragments, five Pal Metal Ingot, three Carbon Fiber, and five Cement.

How to craft Palworld Pal Spheres

Crafting a Sphere in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

You can find Palworld Pal Sphere in the wild or craft it using Paldium Fragments, Wood, and Stone. Once you have enough, you can catch Pals and make them work for you or trade them with others.

If you have played the main series Pokemon games, you are probably aware of Poke Balls being strewn across the map, and you can just pick them up to add them to your inventory. If you are lucky, you might come across Spheres as you wander across Palpagos Island.

Since you will need a lot of Pal Spheres in your journey, you must keep a steady supply of them in your inventory. For that, relying on your luck to find them in the wild is not the best strategy.

So, crafting Spheres is the way to go. You can craft six different types of Spheres in-game, and all the recipes have been provided above.

Steps to craft Palworld Pal Spheres

Here are the instructions you have to follow to craft Pal Spheres:

You will have to press the Esc key on the PC or the corresponding Menu button on a controller and open the Technology window.

Use a few Technology Points (you will earn these while playing the game) to unlock everything in the first two rows of the Technology window.

Once that is done, you will have the Primitive Workbench unlocked. Using this Workbench, you can craft Palworld Pal Spheres. You'll need Paldium Fragments, Wood, and Stone to make them.

How to get Paldium Fragments in Palworld

Mining Paldium Fragments (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

You can get your hands on Paldium Fragments by breaking blue Paldium Rocks that spawn randomly throughout Palpagos Island. You can use your hand or a primitive tool to break these rocks. The latter would be more efficient and will take a lot less time.

If you are lucky, you may also find Paldium Fragments while breaking regular rocks. However, the chances of this happening are incredibly small. You may also find Paldium Fragments lying in the grass. They will have a blue glimmer, which can be missed easily. So, keep an eye out for these items whenever you are playing.

If you are just starting out in this game, consider reading our 10 best tips for Palworld beginners.