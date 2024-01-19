Palworld tagged as "human trafficking simulator" after viral capture clip

A recent Palworld clip has been going viral where you can see the content creator catching a human with said game’s version of a Poke Ball. This video has gathered quite a lot of traffic, and people have been going wild about the interaction. While this game is being memed as “Pokemon but with guns,” being able to catch humans and who knows what you can do with them later on has definitely taken everyone aback.

X user TheNobleOne16 recently reposted a clip where another content creator – CONEY – can be seen catching a human with what looks like a Poke Ball (called Spheres in this game), and they said:

“Oh great, now this game is also a human trafficking simulator”

While this was probably in light spirit, one could go on to say that the amount of violence and the things you can do in this game might negatively impact a big portion of Palworld’s target audience.

Let’s have a look at how the community has responded to this particular interaction in this seemingly Pokemon rip-off (a phrase spreading like wildfire in the gaming community).

You can catch everything in Palworld

Popular content creator CONEY took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a shocking interaction where they threw a ball at a human, surprisingly allowing him to catch the target.

After being shocked at a successful human catch, he said it is inhumane to catch humans in Palworld, which should likely be so. However, the developer thought otherwise, and it was definitely not unplanned, as there is a proper animation you get to see while catching Pals.

CONEY commented in the same post that you can sell the captured humans in the black market, and they can apparently fetch you a pretty penny. You can also benefit from the humans you catch whenever you need materials. People who saw the video were amazed, and some wondered if the game was good.

CONEY responded to one user saying that this game is good if crafting and survival games are your forte. This game feels like the Pokemon and Genshin worlds have combined, and surprisingly, the developer have done a commendable job.

So, what are your thoughts about this in-game mechanic? Do you think Palworld is promoting something from the 1800s, or is it just a fun way to enjoy a game like never before?

Let us know what you think is the best platform to play Palworld on -- console or PC?

