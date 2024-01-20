How to find and hatch eggs in Palworld

If you want to find and hatch eggs in Palworld, you must get an Incubator. The device is essential to hatching in the game. Like Pokemon, this MMO game revolves around catching, hatching, and taming (training) creatures. Not all of the overworld catches are solid and rare. This is where the egg comes into the picture; it can hatch critters with power and rarity.

You will get Pals of different elemental types from eggs, including a few with Rock and Grass-type attributes. With that said, let’s move on to how you can find and hatch Pal eggs.

How to find eggs in Palworld

Search every corner of the game world (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./Arekkz Gaming)

You can find Pal eggs in Palworld by roaming the overworld or breeding a male and a female critter. The complex way is to breed them. You must reach Level 19 to be eligible for this mechanic. This means the most straightforward way to locate eggs is to roam around Palgos island.

Look out for these things while searching:

Unique environments

Hidden spots

Cliffs edges and corners

Atop mountain

Near the Boulder/rocks

In the wild, and so on

You can follow these guidelines to hunt Pal eggs. However, once you reach Level 19 or above, you can start to breed.

Here are the steps to breed Pals:

Collect 100 Wood. Collect 20 Stone. Collect 50 Fiber. Use the above materials and build a Breeding Pan. Get a Male and a Female Pal. Find Cakes. Breed both Pals.

How to hatch Pal eggs in Palworld

You have to wait for some time to hatch eggs (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./Arekkz Gaming)

To hatch Pal eggs in Palworld, you have to construct an Incubator first. To build the device, you must spend Ancient Technological Points in the Technology Tab. Basically, you will do research in the Tab and create a hatching device. The challenge is to collect the required points, so ensure you obtain them as soon as possible and then do the research.

Once you get the Incubator, you only need to place the egg inside it. The egg will determine the hatch time. If it is big, the tool will take longer; if not, the process can be completed in at least 10 minutes. The max hatch time can go up to two to three hours as of writing.

The Incubator will display information saying, “Seems very comfortable,” if the eggs can be hatched quickly. On the contrary, if the message is something else like, “It’s cold,” then you will need to maintain the heat. This will slightly reduce the time taken to hatch Pal eggs in Palworld.

Poll : Have you started hatching Pal Eggs? Yes No 0 votes