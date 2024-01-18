All Palworld type strengths and weaknesses explored

Palworld, much like the popular Pokemon franchise it is inspired by, features a variety of different elemental types for each monster to fall under. Each of these elements has its fair share of strengths and weaknesses, with many not pertaining to battle whatsoever. This is thanks to the many activities players can do with their Pals.

With many fans lining up to play the new game when it releases on January 19, it can be helpful to study the type chart ahead of time to avoid the trial-and-error process players would have to undergo to learn it themselves. So what is there to know about Palworld's type strengths and weaknesses? What benefits can each element bring to a playthrough?

Everything to know about Palworld's type system

For a bit of an overview, each type in Palworld is weak to one element. Offensively, Fire is the superior element as two defending types are weak against it. Additionally, no type is weak to the Neutral element.

Fire

Fire (or Flame) is the strongest offensive type, with both the Ice and Grass elements being weak to its damage. Additionally, it is weak to attacks of the Water element.

Some creatures of the element have special interactions with the player, like being able to help cook food at camp using their fire. Foxparks is a Fire element Pal that can be picked up and used as a flamethrower.

Grass

Grass is weak to Fire and strong against Ground element Pals. Some popular Pals seen in promotional videos, like Lifmunk and Dinossom, belong to this element, so be sure to keep an eye out for them.

Ground

Ground, or Earth, is weak to Grass but strong against Electric element Pals. There are only four known Pals that belong to this element: Digtoise, Warsect, Reptyro, and Anubis. With such a small portion of the roster being dedicated to this type, players should not have to worry about being caught off-guard by any aggressive Ground Pals.

Electric

Electric Pals are weak against Ground attacks, but attacks of the element are advantageous against Water Pals. Some Electric Pals like Grizzbolt are able to power generators with their electricity.

Water

Water Pals have an advantage against the Fire element but are weak to Electric attacks in Palworld. Pals of this element, like Gobfin and Teafant, are capable of watering plants at the player's base, while others, like Jormuntide, are capable of carrying players on their backs across bodies of water.

Ice

Ice (or Frost) attacks are the strongest against Dragon Pals, but Pals of the element are weak to Fire. The catalog of known Ice Pals in Palworld is even shorter than Earth, with there only being Pengullet, Penking, and Wumpo in the element.

Dragon

Dragon attacks have the best effect on Pals of the Dark element, but Dragon Pals are weak to Ice. One of the most valuable Pals of this element is Jetragon, who can fly Palworld players around the map on its back.

Dark

Pals of the Dark element are weak to Dragon attacks but have the advantage against Pals of the Neutral element. Dark Pals seem to be good at spreading certain status ailments, and others, like Leezpunk, are good to have in the camp to keep worker Pals on-task.

Neutral

Pals of the Neutral element have no offensive advantage, but no element resists them either. However, they are weak to attacks of the Dark element. A large portion of the Pals players can find fit under this element, so you should always keep a Dark Pal on your Palworld team.