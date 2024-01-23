All Tower locations in Palworld

The towers in Palworld are somewhat similar to the Gyms that are scattered around the worlds of Pokemon games. These points offer players a Raid Boss-esque fight that is much harder than those in the surrounding area. Each leader of these towers is a representative of one of the five hostile factions players will encounter. However, there is one small problem—the map of the game is massive in size.

Palworld easily has one of the biggest maps of any survival game, making finding these points around the map incredibly difficult. Knowing the exact locations of these towers can make revisiting them for a challenge even easier. Here are the locations where you can find each of these towers.

Every tower and boss in Palworld

Rayne Syndicate Tower - Zoe & Grizzbolt

The location of Rayne Syndicate Tower in Palworld (Image via Map Genie/Pocket Pair, Inc./Sportskeeda)

The first tower you will most likely challenge will belong to Zoe and Grizzbolt, representatives of the Syndicate. This is the easiest tower to find in the game, as it can be reached by following the large dirt path from your first spawn point north. You should have no trouble spotting the giant landmark in the distance once you go through the first ruins located just west of the second fast travel point from spawn.

Zoe and Grizzbolt are Electric-type Bosses, meaning you will want to bring Pals of the Ground element like Gumoss, Rushoar, or Fuddler for the highest chance of success. This is the first boss, so you should be around level 13 with good equipment for the highest chance of success.

Free Pal Alliance Tower - Lily and Lyleen

The location of the Free Pal Alliance Tower (Image via Map Genie/Pocket Pair, Inc./Sportskeeda)

The next tower you should head to is that of the Free Pal Alliance. As can be gathered from the name, the Free Pal Alliance aims to free Pals from abuse, so you should probably build your factories far away from their territory. This tower is located towards the center of the map in the Frostbound Mountains. The map coordinates are (185, 28).

The jump in levels to here from the first tower is quite large, so you should hold off on challenging it until you are at least level 35. Lily's Pal, Lyleen is a Grass-type, so it takes high damage from Fire-type attacks. Pals like Incineram, Arsox, and Wixen can be hard carries in this fight, so you should pick them up if you can.

PIDF Tower - Marcus and Faleris

The location of the PIDF Tower in Palworld (Image via Map Genie/Pocket Pair, Inc./Sportskeeda)

Marcus and Faleris are representatives of the PIDF, a mercenary group that can be found in various places across settlements and other areas in Palworld as both docile NPCs and hostile enemies. They are located on the northeastern portion of the map on the desert island. Their exact coordinates are (561, 334).

Marcus and Faleris are located at a fairly late-game portion of the map, so they should be challenged around level 40. Faleris is a Fire-type Pal, so you should bring Pals of the Water element for the highest chance of success. Pals like Azurobe, Gobfin, and Jormuntide are all great choices. Gobfin is particularly valuable as it grants a passive 15% damage boost while it is in your party.

Brothers of the Eternal Pyre Tower - Axel and Orserk

The location of the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre Tower (Image via Map Genie/Pocket Pair, Inc./Sportskeeda)

Axel and Orserk are the semi-final bosses of Palworld, and as such, they should only be challenged with high-tier equipment and strong Pals. They can be found in the southwestern volcanic island on the map, with their exact location being (-588, -518). They belong to the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre, a faction of tanky soldiers with flamethrowers.

Surprisingly, Orserk is not a Fire-type to fit the faction's theme, but rather a dual Dragon/Electric-type. This means it is weak to both Ice and Ground-type attacks. They also take less damage from Orserk's attacks. Picks like Reptyro, Digtoise, and Foxcicle will be great choices for this fight. Given his location and power, Axel should be challenged around level 45 or so.

PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower - Victor and Shadowbeak

The location of the PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower in Palworld (Image via Map Genie/Pocket Pair, Inc./Sportskeeda)

Victor and Shadowbeak are the two final bosses of Palworld as of the current early access release. They are located in the northern region of the Astral Mountains. Victor is a representative of the PAL Genetic Research Unit. These soldiers are very tanky and often hold high-powered automatic firearms. The building can be found at the following coordinates: (-148, 447).

Since Shadowbeak is a Dark-type Pal, Dragons work best when dealing with it. One particular counter that stands out is Quivern, whose Partner Skill in Palworld allows you to deal Dragon damage with your attacks. This is a huge buff, considering you should have the best weapon, the Assault Rifle, before heading to this fight. Since it is an automatic weapon, the damage increase from Quivern will have a huge impact. You will want to be level 50 before taking on Victor.