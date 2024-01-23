How to defeat Axel and Orserk in Palworld Eternal Pyre Tower

Axel and Orserk in Palworld offer a rather tough challenge. A colossal duo, this is a boss fight that challenges both your skills and mastery of monster-taming. These formidable opponents guard the secrets of Eternal Pyre Tower, engaging in a deadly dance of destruction that compels even seasoned adventurers to revisit their strategies.

Underestimating the power of this deadly duo can be disastrous. To that end, this guide devises the method to help you emerge victorious against this Syndicate pair.

Where to find Eternal Pyre Tower in Palworld?

Eternal Pyre Tower as seen on the map. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The Tower of the Brothers of Eternal Pyre, better known as Eternal Pyre Tower, is located in the middle of a smoldering volcanic valley. The Tower can be found at the southern edges of the map, identifiable at coordinates (-588, -518).

The path to the tower is filled with volcanic vents and fiery Pals. Having heat-resistant gear is advised, as it makes the traversal much easier. Reaching the tower is merely the initial challenge, as the true inferno lies at the top of the tower in the form of a boss fight.

How to prepare for the fight against Axel and Orserk in Palworld Eternal Pyre Tower

Axel, moments before the fight begins. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./MonkeyKingHero)

Similar to Grizzbolt in the first boss fight, Axel and Orserk in Palworld Eternal Pyre Tower also come down heavily with both long-range and short-range attacks. Orserk, a dual Dragon/Electric-type, will take super effective damage from Ground-type and Ice-type Pals.

It is not necessary to take advantage of type weaknesses, but it makes the battle easier. Since the fight takes place much later in the game, you are expected to be at a considerably high level. As such, having Pals at high levels and suitable abilities will win you this fight without breaking a sweat.

Dodging should be a mechanic you are already adept at, given this is late-game content. Orserk's attacks are erratic, so you must keep dodging and shooting to win.

Grizzbolt with the minigun. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./MonkeyKingHero)

Having Pals with a partner skill that lets them wield guns is extremely useful. Grizzbolt, in particular, is one of the best choices because of its partner skill, Yellow Tank. With this skill, Grizzbolt can be mounted and rapidly fires a minigun, which shreds the opponent's HP easily.

How to beat Axel and Orserk in Palworld Eternal Pyre Tower

Similar to other tower fights, this is also a timed battle. You must come out victorious within 10 minutes to clear this tower successfully. The duo has a total of 130,700 HP, which is not a lot if you know how to navigate the fight properly.

1) Always move around cover

Axel and Orserk in Palworld Eternal Pyre Tower love to attack erratically, combining AOE and single-target attacks. The duo is also adept at using attacks both long and short-range, so utilizing the pillars to keep yourself safe is essential.

2) Use all the firepower you have

Using the handgun to shoot Axel and Orserk in Palworld. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./MonkeyKingHero)

Bring your best weapons for the fight. Using the best firearms is ideal to win this fight within the timeframe. Keep shooting at Orserk while he is in his attack animations or whenever he is focused on your Pal.

Bringing in the Handgun or the Assault Rifle is recommended for this fight. These weapons have high damage and low reload time, making them ideal for quickly chipping away at the Eternal Pyre duo. If you are a beginner who doesn't have a firearm, check out this guide on how to unlock and craft guns in Palworld.

3) Manage your own health

Managing your health is extremely important against Axel and Orserk in Palworld Eternal Pyre Tower. The latter has a lot of tricky attacks up its sleeve. Range and area are of little concern to these two as they have something that checks all the boxes. Carrying food items can help you greatly in this fight.

Getting hit by Orserk's electric-type attacks will not only take a chunk off your HP, it will also render you briefly immobile. Note that Orserk's long-range electric beam attack will penetrate through the pillars and hit you, so hiding does not guarantee safety.

4) Rotate, recall, and reposition your Pals

In Palworld, you must properly rotate, recall, and reposition your Pals. This will not only save them from devastating attacks but also allow you to position them strategically and get a clearer line of sight to the duo.

What are the rewards for defeating Axel and Orserk

After defeating the Axel and Orserk in Palworld. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./MonkeyKingHero)

Like all other Tower fights, successfully defeating Axel and Orserk in Palworld Eternal Pyre Tower grants five Ancient Technology points. Coupled with that, the top of the tower becomes an additional Fast Travel point.

The battle against Axel and Orserk in Palworld Eternal Pyre Tower is one of the five Tower boss fights in the game. Those who enjoy the thrill of battle can always return to this stage and re-do it for additional EXP points.

For more Palworld articles and guides, check out the following:

How to defeat Lily and Lyleen in Palworld II Palworld Paldeck II 10 Strongest Pals II Palworld tier list II How to win Raids in Palworld

Poll : Have you beaten Axel and Orserk in Palworld? Yes No 0 votes