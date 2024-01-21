Palworld tier list: Best Pals to get in-game

Pocketpair, Inc. has released its latest MMORPG title, and it contains more than 100 Pals. Since there's an exhaustive number present, this Palworld tier list will help you figure out which creatures are the best based on different criteria. Since battling, exploring, and resource management are important in Palworld, this tier list will consider all the different categories to come up with a comprehensive list to help you decide which critters to focus on.

The Pals will be categorized into five tiers — S, A, B, C, and D — based on their viability across different tasks in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Palworld tier list: Ranking best Pals (January 2024)

S-tier

S-tier Pals - Lunaris and Jormuntide (Image via Pockepair, Inc.)

S-tier Pals are those that have the best attributes in the game. This includes abilities and overall performance, and they can be used in the most versatile way. They excel whether you send them out to fight, ride them, or ask them to smelt ore for you.

The Pals in this category of the Palrorld tier list are:

Lunaris

Jormuntide

Surfent

Jormuntide Ignis

Maraith

Faleris

Relax Aurus

Relax Aurus Lux

Cryolinx

Tanzee

Grizzbolt

Digtoise

Azurobe

Chillet

Penking

Pyrin Noct

Helzephyr

Ragnahawk

Shadowbeak

Sibelyx

Surfent Terra

Elphidran

Warsect

Jetragon

Mammorest

Cawgnito

Astegon

Suzaku Aqua

Suzaku

A-tier

A-tier pals - Reptyro and Eikthydeer (Image via Pockepair, Inc.)

Pals in this category may not be all-rounders like the ones in the S-tier, but they can deliver excellent value in a variety of in-game functions. Having these critters on your team will go a long way in terms of achieving success in Palworld.

The Pals in this category of the Palworld tier list are:

Ice Reptyro

Broncherry

Broncherry Aqua

Reptyro

Blazehowl

Eikthydeer Terra

Mammorest Cryst

Dumud

Frostallion

Incineram Noct

Bushi

Wumpo Botan

Gumoss

Reindrix

Lyleen

Pyrin

Blazehowl Noct

Eikthydeer

Orserk

Quivern

Sweepa

Teafant

Tocoloco

Vanwyrm Cryst

Vanwyrm

Menasting

Mozzarina

Wumpo

Grintale

Nitewing

Incineram

B-tier

B-tier pals - Anubis and Direhowl (Image via Pockepair, Inc.)

Given the right scenario, B-tier Pals can do really well. They have respectable attributes that help them deliver when needed. However, they are outclassed by other creatures of their type.

The Pals in this category of the Palworld tier list are:

Beakon

Anubis

Dinossom Lux

Daedream

Felbat

Galeclaw

Leezpunk

Direhowl

Univolt

Bristla

Dinossom

Celaray

Mossanda

Rayhound

Rushoar

Pengullet

Tombat

Jolthog Cryst

Jolthog

Kingpaca

Kitsun

Melpaca

Elizabee

Fenglope

Mossanda Lux

Hoocrates

Gorirat

C-tier

C-tier pals - Foxsparks and Beegarde (Image via Pockepair, Inc.)

C-tier pals don't bring anything to the table that sets them apart. Their performance is average, and they contribute significantly only in rare situations. They have more utility for beginners in Palworld, but quickly get outclassed as you advance in the game.

The Pals in this category of the Palworld tier list are:

Katress

Killarnari

Hangyu

Beegarde

Leezpunk Ignis

Depresso

Swee

Vaelet

Ice Kingpaca

Foxparks

Mau Cryst

Petallia

Caprity

Verdash

Cinnamoth

Flopie

Sparkit

Arsox

D-tier

D-tier pals - Blazemut and Gobfin (Image via Pockepair, Inc.)

Pals belonging to this Palworld tier list's D-tier are best kept inside their Spheres. While having them for collecting purposes is fine, don't expect to get much value out of these critters.

The Pals in this category of the Palworld tier list are:

Woolipop

Lovander

Blazamut

Loupmoon

Rooby

Cattiva

Fuddler

Dazzi

Cremis

Robinquill Terra

Chikipi

Wixen

Flambelle

Fuack

Gobfin

Kelpsea Ignis

Kelpsea

Mau

Vixy

Lamball

Robinquill

Nox

Gobfin Ignis

Lilmunk

Ribbuny

Palworld is yet to debut on PlayStation, but it is available on PC and Xbox.