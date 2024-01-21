Palworld tier list: Best Pals to get in-game

Pocketpair, Inc. has released its latest MMORPG title, and it contains more than 100 Pals. Since there's an exhaustive number present, this Palworld tier list will help you figure out which creatures are the best based on different criteria. Since battling, exploring, and resource management are important in Palworld, this tier list will consider all the different categories to come up with a comprehensive list to help you decide which critters to focus on.
The Pals will be categorized into five tiers — S, A, B, C, and D — based on their viability across different tasks in the game.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
Palworld tier list: Ranking best Pals (January 2024)
S-tier
S-tier Pals are those that have the best attributes in the game. This includes abilities and overall performance, and they can be used in the most versatile way. They excel whether you send them out to fight, ride them, or ask them to smelt ore for you.
The Pals in this category of the Palrorld tier list are:
- Lunaris
- Jormuntide
- Surfent
- Jormuntide Ignis
- Maraith
- Faleris
- Relax Aurus
- Relax Aurus Lux
- Cryolinx
- Tanzee
- Grizzbolt
- Digtoise
- Azurobe
- Chillet
- Penking
- Pyrin Noct
- Helzephyr
- Ragnahawk
- Shadowbeak
- Sibelyx
- Surfent Terra
- Elphidran
- Warsect
- Jetragon
- Mammorest
- Cawgnito
- Astegon
- Suzaku Aqua
- Suzaku
A-tier
Pals in this category may not be all-rounders like the ones in the S-tier, but they can deliver excellent value in a variety of in-game functions. Having these critters on your team will go a long way in terms of achieving success in Palworld.
The Pals in this category of the Palworld tier list are:
- Ice Reptyro
- Broncherry
- Broncherry Aqua
- Reptyro
- Blazehowl
- Eikthydeer Terra
- Mammorest Cryst
- Dumud
- Frostallion
- Incineram Noct
- Bushi
- Wumpo Botan
- Gumoss
- Reindrix
- Lyleen
- Pyrin
- Blazehowl Noct
- Eikthydeer
- Orserk
- Quivern
- Sweepa
- Teafant
- Tocoloco
- Vanwyrm Cryst
- Vanwyrm
- Menasting
- Mozzarina
- Wumpo
- Grintale
- Nitewing
- Incineram
B-tier
Given the right scenario, B-tier Pals can do really well. They have respectable attributes that help them deliver when needed. However, they are outclassed by other creatures of their type.
The Pals in this category of the Palworld tier list are:
- Beakon
- Anubis
- Dinossom Lux
- Daedream
- Felbat
- Galeclaw
- Leezpunk
- Direhowl
- Univolt
- Bristla
- Dinossom
- Celaray
- Mossanda
- Rayhound
- Rushoar
- Pengullet
- Tombat
- Jolthog Cryst
- Jolthog
- Kingpaca
- Kitsun
- Melpaca
- Elizabee
- Fenglope
- Mossanda Lux
- Hoocrates
- Gorirat
C-tier
C-tier pals don't bring anything to the table that sets them apart. Their performance is average, and they contribute significantly only in rare situations. They have more utility for beginners in Palworld, but quickly get outclassed as you advance in the game.
The Pals in this category of the Palworld tier list are:
- Katress
- Killarnari
- Hangyu
- Beegarde
- Leezpunk Ignis
- Depresso
- Swee
- Vaelet
- Ice Kingpaca
- Foxparks
- Mau Cryst
- Petallia
- Caprity
- Verdash
- Cinnamoth
- Flopie
- Sparkit
- Arsox
D-tier
Pals belonging to this Palworld tier list's D-tier are best kept inside their Spheres. While having them for collecting purposes is fine, don't expect to get much value out of these critters.
The Pals in this category of the Palworld tier list are:
- Woolipop
- Lovander
- Blazamut
- Loupmoon
- Rooby
- Cattiva
- Fuddler
- Dazzi
- Cremis
- Robinquill Terra
- Chikipi
- Wixen
- Flambelle
- Fuack
- Gobfin
- Kelpsea Ignis
- Kelpsea
- Mau
- Vixy
- Lamball
- Robinquill
- Nox
- Gobfin Ignis
- Lilmunk
- Ribbuny
Palworld is yet to debut on PlayStation, but it is available on PC and Xbox.