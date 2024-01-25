Palworld Merchants: Locations, items, and types

Palworld Merchants are diverse in types and can be found in various sections of the game, serving as essential NPCs for buying, selling, and trading. What sets them apart is the unique range of services they offer. While some focus solely on Pals, others specialize in ammunition, clothes, and gears.
Certain Merchants exclusively handle food and crafting materials, while elusive Black Marketers, though challenging to find, deal in powerful Pals and sales. Recognizing the locations of these Merchants is crucial, as both your survival and that of your Pals depend on their services.
This article aims to provide information on the Palworld Merchants, detailing their locations, the items they trade, and their distinct types.
All Palworld Merchants, their locations and types
As mentioned earlier, Palworld Merchants come in various types, each with its distinct characteristics. Some have fixed hideouts, while others require a bit more effort to locate due to their regional variations. Therefore, to track Palworld Merchants down, understanding their specific locations is essential.
Below are the Palworld Merchants along with details of where to find them.
1) Small Settlement
Coordinates: 155, -501
Merchant types: Pal Merchant and Wandering Merchant (Red coat)
To locate these merchants, open your map and fast travel to the area named Small Settlement, accessible from your base. Upon reaching the Small Settlement, proceed straight until you encounter an officer.
Continue a short distance and turn right to find the Pal Merchant. Exit the area and head to the corner of the Small Settlement, where you'll discover the Wandering Merchant in a small hut.
2) Duneshelter
Coordinates: Duneshelter: 359, 348, Mines: 480, 347
Merchant types: Pal Merchant, Wandering Merchant (Dark Green coat), Wandering Merchant (Red coat), two Black Marketeers
Fast travel to Duneshelter and move straight until you encounter two officers and a stairway. Ascend the stairs, proceed further, and take a left turn to find the Pal Merchant. Turn around, and you'll locate two Wandering Merchants on the right side, one in a black coat and the other in a red coat.
Leave the area and make your way to the spot where the fast travel machine is situated. Once you arrive, proceed in the correct direction. Continue ahead, and in the corner, you will encounter a Black Marketeer.
The second Black Marketeer can be found in a mining area near the Dune Shelter. Consult the map and head towards the two rocky spots marked on it, directly adjacent to the Dune Shelter. Upon reaching this location, proceed straight, turn right, and you will encounter a mine. Enter it to discover the second Black Marketeer.
3) Fisherman's Point
Coordinates: -483, -749
Merchant types: Wandering Merchant (Green coat), Wandering Merchant (Red coat) Pal Merchant
Fisherman's Point is an additional spot housing merchants. Consult your map and navigate to the coordinates: -485, -744. Upon reaching these specific coordinates, you'll arrive at Fisherman's Point. Once there, head towards the cottages along the beachside. Explore the vicinity, and you'll encounter the merchants.
4) Near Marshal Island Church Ruins
Coordinates: 440, -272
Merchant types: Wandering Merchant (Red coat), Pal Merchant
Open the map and navigate to the location indicated in the image above. This spot is essentially a petite island situated close to the ruins of Marshal Island Church. Upon reaching it, you'll encounter both the Wandering Merchant and the Pal Merchant.
5) Near Eastern Wild Island
Coordinates: 470, -124
Merchant types: Black Marketeer
The Black Marketeer can be found precisely at the location indicated in the image, situated near the Eastern Wild Island with coordinates 462, -124. Upon reaching the area, you'll encounter a substantial mountain with a cave where the Black Marketeer can be located.
All Palworld Merchants and the items they offer
Palworld Merchants are located across various regions, and while you may encounter the same ones, discerning their services requires paying attention to their attire. For instance, Wandering Merchants present themselves in various colors such as green and red.
Here are the items offered by the Wandering Merchant in the red coat (Small Settlement):
- Long-eared Headband Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Witch Hat Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Farming Hat Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Bowler Hat Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Tocotoco Cap Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Gumoss Cap Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Penking Cap Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Pal Sphere: 120 Gold
- Arrow: 5 Gold
- Medical Supplies: 800 Gold
- Low-Grade Medical Supplies: 240 Gold
- High-Grade Medical Supplies: 3000 Gold
- Berry Seeds: 50 Gold
- Wheat Seeds: 100 Gold
- Egg: 5 Gold
- Milk: 50 Gold
- Red Berries: 50 Gold
- Wheat: 100 Gold
- Wool: 100 Gold
- Leather: 150 Gold
- Bone: 100 Gold
- Horn: 300 Gold
- Electric Organ: 200 Gold
- Venom Gland: 100 Gold
- Flame Organ: 100 Gold
The Wandering Merchant in the green coat offers the following items at Duneshelter:
- Soft Hat Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Silk Hat Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Tricorne Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Exploration Cap Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Grinning Tocotoc Cap Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Katress Cap Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Heat Resistant Pelt Armor: 3000 Gold
- Cold Resistant Pelt Armor: 3000 Gold
- Heat Resistant Underwear: 1000 Gold
- Thermal Underwear: 1000 Gold
- Musket: 37600 Gold
- Coarse Ammo: 120 Gold
- Handgun Ammo: 120 Gold
- Rifle Ammo: 220 Gold
- Shotgun Shells: 220 Gold
- Assault Rifle Ammo: 150 Gold
The Wandering Merchant in a red coat offers the following items at Duneshelter:
- Mega Sphere: 920 Gold
- Earth Skill Fruit Sand Tornado: 2500 Gold
- Earth Skill Fruit Stone Cannon: 1000 Gold
- Grass Skill Fruit Seed Mine: 2000 Gold
- Low-Grade Medical Supplies: 240 Gold
- Medical Supplies: 800 Gold
- High-Grade Medical Supplies: 3000 Gold
- Mind Control Meds: 10000 Gold
- Tomato: 150 Gold
- Lettuce: 150 Gold
- Leather: 150 Gold
- Bone: 100 Gold
- Horn: 300 Gold
- Ice Organ: 100 Gold
- High-Quality Pal Oil: 300 Gold
- Tomato Seeds: 200 Gold
- Lettuce Seeds: 200 Gold
The Wandering Merchant in a green coat offers the following items at Fisherman's Point:
- Monarch's Crown Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Golden Crown Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Helmet Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Graduate Schematic 1: 500 Gold
- Heat Resistant Pelt Armor: 3000 Gold
- Heat Resistant Underwear: 1000 Gold
- Fire Arrow Crossbow: 25200 Gold
- Fire Arrow: 15 Gold
- Makeshift Handgun: 16600 Gold
- Coarse Ammo: 120 Gold
- Handgun Ammo: 120 Gold
- Rifle Ammo: 220 Gold
- Shotgun Shells: 220 Gold
- Assault Rifle Ammo: 150 Gold
The items presented by the Wandering Merchant in a red coat at Fisherman's Point are as follows:
- Mega Sphere: 920 Gold
- Fire Skill Fruit: Ignis Breath: 2500 Gold
- Fire Skill Fruit: Flare Storm: 2500 Gold
- Water Skill Fruit: Aqua Burst: 2500 Gold
- Low-Grade Medical Supplies: 240 Gold
- Medical Supplies: 800 Gold
- High-Grade Medical Supplies: 3000 Gold
- Mind Control Meds: 10000 Gold
- Tomato: 150 Gold
- Lettuce: 150 Gold
- Leather: 150 Gold
- Bone: 100 Gold
- Horn: 300 Gold
- Flame Organ: 50 Gold
- High-Quality Pal Oil: 300 Gold
- Tomato Seeds: 200 Gold
- Lettuce Seeds: 200 Gold
Meanwhile, Pal Merchants offer a variety of Pals for sale. It's important to note that the assortment they sell isn't constant; each may have different offerings.
This variability extends to Black Marketeers, who accept both Pals and Humans for sale. The types of Pals available from Black Marketeers can also differ depending on the region and may not be consistent all the time.
