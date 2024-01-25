Palworld Merchants: Locations, items, and types

Palworld Merchants are diverse in types and can be found in various sections of the game, serving as essential NPCs for buying, selling, and trading. What sets them apart is the unique range of services they offer. While some focus solely on Pals, others specialize in ammunition, clothes, and gears.

Certain Merchants exclusively handle food and crafting materials, while elusive Black Marketers, though challenging to find, deal in powerful Pals and sales. Recognizing the locations of these Merchants is crucial, as both your survival and that of your Pals depend on their services.

This article aims to provide information on the Palworld Merchants, detailing their locations, the items they trade, and their distinct types.

All Palworld Merchants, their locations and types

As mentioned earlier, Palworld Merchants come in various types, each with its distinct characteristics. Some have fixed hideouts, while others require a bit more effort to locate due to their regional variations. Therefore, to track Palworld Merchants down, understanding their specific locations is essential.

Below are the Palworld Merchants along with details of where to find them.

1) Small Settlement

Coordinates: 155, -501

Merchant types: Pal Merchant and Wandering Merchant (Red coat)

To locate these merchants, open your map and fast travel to the area named Small Settlement, accessible from your base. Upon reaching the Small Settlement, proceed straight until you encounter an officer.

Continue a short distance and turn right to find the Pal Merchant. Exit the area and head to the corner of the Small Settlement, where you'll discover the Wandering Merchant in a small hut.

2) Duneshelter

Coordinates: Duneshelter: 359, 348, Mines: 480, 347

Merchant types: Pal Merchant, Wandering Merchant (Dark Green coat), Wandering Merchant (Red coat), two Black Marketeers

Fast travel to Duneshelter and move straight until you encounter two officers and a stairway. Ascend the stairs, proceed further, and take a left turn to find the Pal Merchant. Turn around, and you'll locate two Wandering Merchants on the right side, one in a black coat and the other in a red coat.

Leave the area and make your way to the spot where the fast travel machine is situated. Once you arrive, proceed in the correct direction. Continue ahead, and in the corner, you will encounter a Black Marketeer.

The second Black Marketeer can be found in a mining area near the Dune Shelter. Consult the map and head towards the two rocky spots marked on it, directly adjacent to the Dune Shelter. Upon reaching this location, proceed straight, turn right, and you will encounter a mine. Enter it to discover the second Black Marketeer.

3) Fisherman's Point

Coordinates: -483, -749

Merchant types: Wandering Merchant (Green coat), Wandering Merchant (Red coat) Pal Merchant

Fisherman's Point is an additional spot housing merchants. Consult your map and navigate to the coordinates: -485, -744. Upon reaching these specific coordinates, you'll arrive at Fisherman's Point. Once there, head towards the cottages along the beachside. Explore the vicinity, and you'll encounter the merchants.

4) Near Marshal Island Church Ruins

Coordinates: 440, -272

Merchant types: Wandering Merchant (Red coat), Pal Merchant

Open the map and navigate to the location indicated in the image above. This spot is essentially a petite island situated close to the ruins of Marshal Island Church. Upon reaching it, you'll encounter both the Wandering Merchant and the Pal Merchant.

5) Near Eastern Wild Island

Coordinates: 470, -124

Merchant types: Black Marketeer

The Black Marketeer can be found precisely at the location indicated in the image, situated near the Eastern Wild Island with coordinates 462, -124. Upon reaching the area, you'll encounter a substantial mountain with a cave where the Black Marketeer can be located.

All Palworld Merchants and the items they offer

Palworld Merchants are located across various regions, and while you may encounter the same ones, discerning their services requires paying attention to their attire. For instance, Wandering Merchants present themselves in various colors such as green and red.

Here are the items offered by the Wandering Merchant in the red coat (Small Settlement):

Long-eared Headband Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Witch Hat Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Farming Hat Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Bowler Hat Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Tocotoco Cap Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Gumoss Cap Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Penking Cap Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Pal Sphere: 120 Gold

Arrow: 5 Gold

Medical Supplies: 800 Gold

Low-Grade Medical Supplies: 240 Gold

High-Grade Medical Supplies: 3000 Gold

Berry Seeds: 50 Gold

Wheat Seeds: 100 Gold

Egg: 5 Gold

Milk: 50 Gold

Red Berries: 50 Gold

Wheat: 100 Gold

Wool: 100 Gold

Leather: 150 Gold

Bone: 100 Gold

Horn: 300 Gold

Electric Organ: 200 Gold

Venom Gland: 100 Gold

Flame Organ: 100 Gold

The Wandering Merchant in the green coat offers the following items at Duneshelter:

Soft Hat Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Silk Hat Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Tricorne Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Exploration Cap Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Grinning Tocotoc Cap Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Katress Cap Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Heat Resistant Pelt Armor: 3000 Gold

Cold Resistant Pelt Armor: 3000 Gold

Heat Resistant Underwear: 1000 Gold

Thermal Underwear: 1000 Gold

Musket: 37600 Gold

Coarse Ammo: 120 Gold

Handgun Ammo: 120 Gold

Rifle Ammo: 220 Gold

Shotgun Shells: 220 Gold

Assault Rifle Ammo: 150 Gold

The Wandering Merchant in a red coat offers the following items at Duneshelter:

Mega Sphere: 920 Gold

Earth Skill Fruit Sand Tornado: 2500 Gold

Earth Skill Fruit Stone Cannon: 1000 Gold

Grass Skill Fruit Seed Mine: 2000 Gold

Low-Grade Medical Supplies: 240 Gold

Medical Supplies: 800 Gold

High-Grade Medical Supplies: 3000 Gold

Mind Control Meds: 10000 Gold

Tomato: 150 Gold

Lettuce: 150 Gold

Leather: 150 Gold

Bone: 100 Gold

Horn: 300 Gold

Ice Organ: 100 Gold

High-Quality Pal Oil: 300 Gold

Tomato Seeds: 200 Gold

Lettuce Seeds: 200 Gold

The Wandering Merchant in a green coat offers the following items at Fisherman's Point:

Monarch's Crown Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Golden Crown Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Helmet Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Graduate Schematic 1: 500 Gold

Heat Resistant Pelt Armor: 3000 Gold

Heat Resistant Underwear: 1000 Gold

Fire Arrow Crossbow: 25200 Gold

Fire Arrow: 15 Gold

Makeshift Handgun: 16600 Gold

Coarse Ammo: 120 Gold

Handgun Ammo: 120 Gold

Rifle Ammo: 220 Gold

Shotgun Shells: 220 Gold

Assault Rifle Ammo: 150 Gold

The items presented by the Wandering Merchant in a red coat at Fisherman's Point are as follows:

Mega Sphere: 920 Gold

Fire Skill Fruit: Ignis Breath: 2500 Gold

Fire Skill Fruit: Flare Storm: 2500 Gold

Water Skill Fruit: Aqua Burst: 2500 Gold

Low-Grade Medical Supplies: 240 Gold

Medical Supplies: 800 Gold

High-Grade Medical Supplies: 3000 Gold

Mind Control Meds: 10000 Gold

Tomato: 150 Gold

Lettuce: 150 Gold

Leather: 150 Gold

Bone: 100 Gold

Horn: 300 Gold

Flame Organ: 50 Gold

High-Quality Pal Oil: 300 Gold

Tomato Seeds: 200 Gold

Lettuce Seeds: 200 Gold

Meanwhile, Pal Merchants offer a variety of Pals for sale. It's important to note that the assortment they sell isn't constant; each may have different offerings.

This variability extends to Black Marketeers, who accept both Pals and Humans for sale. The types of Pals available from Black Marketeers can also differ depending on the region and may not be consistent all the time.

