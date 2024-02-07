Top 10 highest damage-dealing Pals in Palworld

There are a lot of strong creatures that can contend for the title of the highest damage-dealing Pal in Palworld. A brand-new hidden stat in Palworld that allows you to determine the strength of any Pal in the game has significantly altered the way combat works in this amazing adventure survival title.

That said, there are some Pals that transcend all terms and conditions when it comes to raw power and dealing damage to enemies. In this article, we will run you through the top 10 Pals that deal the most amount of damage in Palworld.

10 highest damage-dealing Pals in Palworld

10) Warsect

Warsect (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This is one of the most consistent Pals that you can get your hands on. It does a lot of damage and can help you take down a lot of enemies in the initial phase of your journey in this game.

Warsect is one of the Pals that can be caught early on and is one of the highest damage-dealing Pals in this game. Besides high damage-dealing, this monster also comes with a lot of bulk, which allows it to take hits from enemies.

Melee Attack: 100

Shot Attack: 100

9) Jormuntide

Jormuntide (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This is one of the harder Pals to catch in this game. You can breed Jormuntide in Palworld, but it would be better if you defeated the level 45 boss.

Ideally, you would want a Lord of the Sea variant of this monster, but if you are not strong enough to take down the boss, you can breed and use those variants as well. The Lord of the Sea Skill will make Water-type attacks coming from Jormuntide significantly stronger (+20%).

Catching the boss will give you a monster with a 597 attack stat. So, you can deal a lot of damage to the enemies, making it one of the highest damage-dealing Pals in Palworld.

Melee Attack: 150

Shot Attack: 120

8) Jormuntide Ignis

Jormuntide Ignis (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This is the Fire-type variant of the previous entry. This monster is very similar to its Water variant, but Fire is a better elemental type in this game. It beats Grass and Ice-type Pals and is the only elemental typing in Palworld that is good against two other typings.

You can catch this monster at the sanctuary. Once you have a male and female variant of Jormuntide Ignis, you can breed them to get Huge Dragon Eggs that give you more Jormuntide Ignis.

Melee Attack: 150

Shot Attack: 130

7) Shadowbeak

Shadowbeak (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Shadowbeak is one of the highest damage-dealing Pals in Palworld, and it is also one of the best mounts that you can have in this game. Not only can it run fast, but you can also use it to fly around. Despite deserving a higher spot on this list, there are a lot of monsters that deal more damage than this Pal.

Divine Disaster and Nightmare Ball are excellent moves to have on this monster. An attack stat of 662 gives it a lot of potential to dish out hard-hitting moves. Therefore, you should get this monster in your party as soon as possible.

Melee Attack: 130

Shot Attack: 120

6) Orserk

Orserk (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This is another Pal that does a lot of damage to enemies in Palworld. Orserk is going to be your go-to Electric-type attacker in this game. Orserk comes with Lord of the Lightning Passive Skill, which will increase your damage by 20%. Orserk also comes with a unique Skill called Kiranu and has access to Lightning Strike. These are some of the strongest moves in the game.

With a 20% boost to Electric-type attacks, Orserk can electrify its immediate surroundings and hurl strong bolts of lightning at the enemies. It can be utterly devastating for the enemy on the receiving end of the attacks coming from this beast.

Melee Attack: 100

Shot Attack: 130

5) Paladius

Paladius (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Listed midway, we have Paladius, one of the legendary Pals in Palworld. Not only will you get amazing damage-dealing capabilities with Paladius, but also an insane amount of bulk, which gives it a lot of defensive potential.

It has an attack stat of 786 with a defense stat of 901. Catching this creature can be challenging as it comes with almost 10,000 HP and legendary status.

Paladius has moves like Pal Blast and Blizzard Spike that have the potential to deal a massive amount of damage, which makes it one of the highest damage-dealing Pals in Palworld.

Melee Attack: 110

Shot Attack: 120

4) Necromus

Necromus (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Necromus sits quite close to Paladius, if not a tad bit higher. This legendary Pal has an attack stat of 938 and a defense stat of 754. It has access to strong moves like Dark Laser, Twin Spears, and Rock Lance, which, by themselves, are very strong. These moves, along with Necromus' stats, create one of the highest damage-dealing Pals in Palworld.

It will be hard to catch this beast as it is a legendary boss, sitting at level 50 with an HP stat of 8,771. We have an article that tells you everything you need to know about Necromus in this game.

Melee Attack: 100

Shot Attack: 145

3) Blazamut

Blazamut (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This is a pure Fire-type Pal. While it looks like it deserves a legendary status, it does not have one. However, that does not prevent it from being one of the highest damage-dealing Pals in the game.

Blazamut comes with the Flame Emperor Passive Skill, which increases the damage from Fire-type attacks by 20%. Pair that with Active Skills like Fire Ball, Ignis Rage, and Ignis Breath, and you have a monster that can wreak havoc on the enemies on the battlefield.

Other reasons why this beast sits at #3 on this list are its mammoth HP stat and strong moves that can deal with multiple potent threats at once.

Melee Attack: 150

Shot Attack: 125

2) Jetragon

Jetragon (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Jetragon and the #1 entry are very similar in terms of damage-dealing potential. This is another legendary dragon, and besides being at the #2 spot on the list of highest damage-dealing Pals, it is the fastest mount in the game. This means that it has the highest speed stat in the game, which can be immensely beneficial for you during fights.

Jetragon has Active Skills like Dragon Meteor, Fire Ball, and Beam Comet, and these are excellent assets to have on the battlefield. However, be careful when you are going against Ice-type beasts, as “frosty bois” deal super-effective damage to Dragon-type Pals.

Dragon Meteor and Fire Ball have a base Power Stat of 150. Beam Comet has a base Power Stat of 140. As a result, when you pair these stats with Jetragon’s massive damage stat, its Legend, and Divine Dragon Passive Skills, you get one of the highest damage-dealing Pals.

Melee Attack: 100

Shot Attack: 140

1) Frostallion

Frostallion (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Ice beat Dragon, and as a result, this Ice-type legendary Pal wins the crown for the highest damage-dealing Pal. With its mammoth HP stat of 13,171, a base attack stat of 846, and brilliant moves like Blizzard Spike and Crystal Wing, Frostallion takes the cake as the highest damage-dealing Pal in Palworld.

Melee Attack: 100

Shot Attack: 140

Passive Skills like Legend and Ice Emperor extensively work towards increasing their damage output. The fact that Frostallion, with Blizzard Spike, can stun the enemies and follow up with Crystal Wing makes it a deadly force to be reckoned with. As a result, Frostallion is the highest damage-dealing Pal in this game.