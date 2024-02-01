How to breed Jormuntide in Palworld

You can get your hands on Jormuntide in Palworld by breeding two Pals together and getting it from an egg beside the obvious boss fight in the northern region of Palpagos Island. The boss battle will throw you in front of a dragon that sits at level 45. Since this fight is a late-game venture, it would be better for you to breed and get this Pal early in your Palworld journey.

To breed Jormuntide, you must first reach level 19 in this game to unlock the Breeding Farm. Follow this guide if you want to level up quickly in Palworld.

Once that is done, you can get this monster with a few easy Pal combinations. Again, easy only refers to the breeding procedure. The Pals needed for the process are at decent levels themselves but we will tell you the best ways to get them in this game.

How to get Jormuntide easily and early in Palworld

This monster in the boss fight, as mentioned earlier (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

Like every other breeding process, you will need to unlock and build the Breeding Farm. It is easy to get your hands on the materials needed to build the Breeding Farm. With just 100 Wood, 20 Stone, and 50 Fibre, you can build one of these structures in your Palworld base.

There are hundreds of combinations of Pals in this game that you can breed to get other Pals, but only a handful of such combinations will give you strong and rare ones like Jormuntide.

So, once the Breeding Farm is up and functional, you will need the following monsters:

Pyrin

Menasting

Catching Menasting

This is one of the harder Pals to catch in this title. When it comes to Jormuntide, there aren’t a lot of low-level Pals that you can choose for breeding besides Surfent.

Menasting can be found on the west side of the Palpagos Island in Animal Sanctuary #2. It is important to note that Legendary Spheres are your best bet to capture Menasting, and you must have your Capture Rate maxed out with Lifmunk Effigies. Consider reading our article that talks about crafting every type of Sphere in Palworld.

You must have one male and one female Pal for successful breeding. So, catch Menasting first, and you can farm the other one till you get the opposite gender.

Catching Pyrin

Pyrin can be found in the area surrounding Ruined Fortress City, and fortunately, it is at a much lower level than Menasting and, thus, much easier to catch.

Best Passive Skills for Jormuntide breeding

Menasting (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

The parents must have good traits to make the offspring hatch with beneficial traits. If your Menasting and Pyrin have negative traits, then you should not breed them, as the resulting Jormuntide will certainly inherit the negative traits and make life very hard for you.

For Jormuntide, the best traits are:

Legend

Swift

Burly Body

While it can be a pain to catch a Menasting with good or even legendary traits, it is worth the extra effort.

Breeding Menasting and Pyrin to get Jormuntide in Palworld

As mentioned earlier, you will need one male and one female parent to successfully get this dragon egg. Once you have both parents, throw them into the Breeding Farm and let the breeding mechanic work its magic.

It is important to note that you need to put Cake inside the Breeding Farm chest. Otherwise, you will not get an egg even if the progress bar says the breeding has finished.

Once the breeding is completed successfully, you will get a Huge Dragon Egg, incubating, which will give you a Jormuntide in this game.

How to make Cake in Palworld

Cake in Breeding Farm chest (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

You will need the following ingredients to make a Cake in this game:

5 Flour

8 Red Berries

7 Milk

8 Egg

2 Honey

You can use these ingredients to make a Cake in Palworld. Use a Cooking Pit for this and a Pal with the Kindling Work Suitability – Arsox or Foxparks.

Best Pals combinations for getting Jormuntide in Palworld

Besides Pyrin and Menasting, you can try out the following combinations to get this monster in this game:

Anubis and Suzaku

Suzaku and Surfent

Mammorest Cryst and Warsect

Anubis is another amazing Pal to have at your base. Read the article linked below if you want to know about breeding Anubis in Palworld.