What are the fastest ways to level up in Palworld? This is one of the many queries that may come to the minds of adventurers visiting Palpagos Island. Every day, new players are flocking to the intriguing world of Pocketair's new open-world survival title that has taken the gaming world by storm.

Palworld's environment is full of interesting, mysterious beasts called Pals, and quickly leveling up your character is one of the sure-shot ways to capture the most challenging beasts the game has to offer.

But what are the fastest ways to level up in Palworld? Fret not, as this article will list some of the best ways to level up quickly and capture dangerous monsters ranging from the fabled Jetragon to the gigantic Jormuntide.

5 fastest ways to level up in Palworld

1) Capture new species of Pals

Make sure you capture the Pals (Image via Pocket Pair)

Capturing and taming the wild Pals roaming the Palpagos Islands is the biggest driving factor of the game. One of the fastest ways to level up in Palworld is by capturing any beasts you encounter.

The starting island will have a variety of low-level Pals which you can farm. Make sure to gather enough materials to craft Pal Spheres and keep searching for unique Pals as you explore the environment. Remember not to kill them, as the XP points you get are less compared to the amount you obtain from catching them.

2) Capturing the same Pal species

Similar types of Pals can also guarantee a lot of XP (Image via Pocket Pair)

One of the fastest ways to level up in Palworld early on is by catching the same types of Pals. These beasts will help you around your base camp by performing various duties such as Mining, Transporting, etc. The two best Pals you can farm early on in the game are Lambball and Chikipi.

These two are abundant across the starting island and can be defeated and captured quite easily. If you're afraid about having too many Pals of the same kind, don't fret, for these identical monsters can be used to infuse and upgrade the level of one of them.

3) Exploring the map

Exploration can also help you to level up quickly (Image via Pocket Pair)

Palpagos Island provides various opportunities for its visitors. Another one of the fastest ways to level up in Palworld is by exploring the map. The game offers a range of environments for you to explore, from the icy mountain and snowy plains in the north to the deadly Mount Obsidian and the desert section.

Exploring each area not only slowly unveils the map and helps you discover Pals you can catch later but also gives you small amounts of XP. Whether farming resources or unlocking teleport points, one of the easiest ways to quickly level up in Palworld is by exploring the Palpagos Islands.

4) By creating custom world settings

You can change certain parameters in the settings (Image via Pocket Pair)

Grinding in survival games is one of the core aspects of the genre. Palworld provides various ways to grind for XP points, such as exploring and catching Pals. But if you dislike the grind and want to level up faster to challenge the hardest bosses, you can do that.

Head to the World Settings option and change the difficulty level to Custom. Then, you can tweak various parameters like XP gain rate, the amount of incoming damage, day and night circle, etc. You can check out a more comprehensive guide here. This is one of the fastest ways to level up in Palworld, but it might kill the fun of the game.

5) Fighting Bosses

Defeating bosses is one of the fastest ways to level up in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Pocket Pair's latest title offers a plethora of world bosses you can challenge and defeat. Some of these bosses can be challenged and defeated multiple times, and they give you a lot of XP points. This is one of the fastest ways to level up in Palworld.

Keep in mind that this trick will not amount to the same XP always. The higher your level is from the boss, the lower the amount of points you will receive. So make sure to do all the aforementioned activities together to level up quickly.

