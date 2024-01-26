All Alpha Bosses in Palworld and where to find them

Alpha Bosses in Palworld are stronger versions of Pals scattered across the map in Palpagos Islands. They can be found in specific spots and provide players with an interesting challenge. These creatures scale from easy-to-beat critters at Level 11 to Legendary Pals at Level 50. Having them on your team might not add anything qualitatively, but beating Alpha Bosses in Palworld can be a fun challenge.

This article lists all the Alpha Bosses in Palworld and where you can find them.

All Field Alpha Bosses in Palworld and their locations

Field Alpha Bosses in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Field Alpha Bosses in Palworld can be found scattered across the realm. Here is a list of these creatures, their corresponding boss levels, and the nearest fast travel points:

Chillet - Level 11 - South of the Fort Ruins fast travel point

Gumoss - Level 11 - Southwest of Sea Breeze Archipelago Church fast travel point

Sweepa - Level 11 - South of the Small Cove fast travel point

Dumud - Level 14 - Southeast of the Ice Wind Island fast travel point

Penking - Level 15 - South of the Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings fast travel point

Grintale - Level 17 - Norwest of the Marsh Island Church Ruins fast travel point

Azurobe - Level 17 - North of Ravine Entrance fast travel point

Nitewing - Level 18 - Southeast of the Ice Wind Island fast travel point

Felbat - Level 23 - Southeast of the Forgotten Island Church Ruins Felbat

Kingpaca - Level 23 - Northwest of the Small Settlement fast travel point

Katress - Level 23 - South of Islandhopper Coast fast travel point

Bushi - Level 23 - South of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster fast travel point

Broncherry - Level 23 - On the coast to the west to the Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef fast travel point

Quivern - Level 23 - Just north of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant fast travel point

Fenglope - Level 25 - Southwest of Ascetic Falls fast travel point

Petallia - Level 28 - North of the Ancient Ritual fast travel point

Beakon - Level 29 - South of the Deep Bamboo Thicket fast travel point

Elphidran - Level 30 - Southwest of the Hypocrite Hill fast travel point

Broncherry Aqua - Level 30 - East of Ascetic Falls fast travel point

Warsect - Level 30 - Southeast of the Goblin's Turf fast travel point

Mossanda Lux - Level 31 - Northeast of the Natural Bridge fast travel point

Elizabee - Level 31 - North of the Lake Center fast travel point

Univolt - Level 31 - West of Sea Breeze Archipelago Church fast travel point

Relaxaurus Lux - Level 31 - East of Sealed Realm of Thunder Dragon fast travel point

Lunaris - Level 32 - Northwest of Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef fast travel point

Verdash - Level 35 - Just south of the Sealed Realm of the Swift fast travel point

Mammorest - Level 38 - East of the Grassy Behemoth Hills fast travel point

Wumpo Botan - Level 38 - Northwest of the Eastern Wild Island fast travel point

Vaelet - Level 38 - Northeast of the Sealed Realm of the Guardian fast travel point

Sibelyx - Level 40 - Northwest of the Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance fast travel point

Ice Kingpaca - Level 43 - South of the Land of Absolute Zero fast travel point

Menasting - Level 44 - Way down south of the PIDF Tower fast travel point

Jormuntide - Level 45 - Southeast of the Investigator's Fork fast travel point

Jormuntide - Level 45 - Northeast of the Mossanda Forest fast travel point

Suzaku - Level 45 - Southeast of the Duneshelter fast travel point

Anubis - Level 47 - Northeast of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant fast travel point

Dinossom Lux - Level 47 - West of the Deep Sand Dunes fast travel point

Astegon - Level 48 - West of the Mount Obsidian fast travel point

Blazamut - Level 49 - Northwest of the Ancient Civilization Ruins fast travel point

Lyleen Noct - Level 49 - Northwest of the Unthawable Lake fast travel point

Necromus - Level 50 - Northwest of the Deep Sand Dunes fast travel point

Paladius - Level 50 - Northwest of the Deep Sand Dunes fast travel point

Jetragon - Level 50 - Western edge of the map, to the west of the Ruin Fortress City fast travel point

Frostallion - Level 50 - East of the Land of Absolute Zero fast travel point

Some Alpha Bosses in Palworld can only be acquired by defeating or breeding them. They are:

Legendary Pals: Paladius, Necromus, Frostallion, and Jetragon

Mineshaft Pals: Ice Kingpaca, Lyleen Noct, and Blazamut

Regular Pals: Broncherry Aqua, Relaxaurus Lux, Lunaris, Mossanda Lux, Chillet, and Jormuntide

All Dungeon Alpha Bosses in Palworld and their locations

Dungeon Alpha Bosses in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Unlike Field Alpha Bosses in Palworld, Dungeon Alpha Bosses must be rerolled in the Hillside Cavern Dungeons. The easiest way to access these areas is to fast travel to Small Settlement or the Rayne Syndicate Tower.

Direhowl

Tombat

Gumoss

Dinossom

Mau

Fuack

Foxparks

Depresso

Fuddler

Lifmunk

Vixy

Rushoar

Celaray

Jolthog

Pengullet

Cremis

Rooby

Hoocrates

Each of these will be available at level 13 at the end of the dungeon.

Things you should know about Alpha Bosses in Palworld

Here are some facts about Alpha Bosses in Palworld:

Alpha Pals have a mark on them once you capture them.

As an Alpha Boss, these creatures appear bigger, but they go down to the normal size once captured.

Alpha Bosses in Palworld are not guaranteed to have exceptional stats or Skills.

All fixed-location Alpha Bosses in Palworld respawn, so you can always fight them if you accidentally kill them.

