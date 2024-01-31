  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • All Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld

All Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Jan 31, 2024 08:51 IST
Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld
Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair Inc./YouTube || Gogeta Superx)

Knowing the Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld is necessary to traverse the great landscape of Palapagos Island in Pocketpair's latest survival-based MMORPG title. These points let you teleport from one place to another to get closer to objectives like finding Alpha Pals in Palworld.

In this game, Fast Travel is made possible using Great Eagle Statues spread across the map. This article highlights the location of each of these statues. For the sake of breaking down the vast area, the map will be divided into four sections: Island, Volcano, Tundra, and Sand Dunes.

All Island Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld

Island Fast Travel Points in Palworld (Image via mapgenie.io)
Island Fast Travel Points in Palworld (Image via mapgenie.io)
  • Plateau of Beginnings
  • Marsh Island
  • Natural Bridge
  • Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef
  • Forgotten Island
  • Grassy Behemoth Hills
  • Small Settlement
  • Marsh Island Church Ruins
  • Eastern Wild Island
  • Forgotten Island Church Ruins
  • Ice Wind Island
  • Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance
  • Fort Ruins
  • Small Cove
  • Sea Breeze Archipelago Church
  • Azurobe Hill
  • Desolate Church
  • Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
  • Bridge of the Twin Knights
  • Islandhopper Coast
  • Ravine Entrance
  • Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster
  • Ascetic Falls
  • Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
  • Ancient Ritual Site
  • Cinnamoth Forest
  • Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
  • Investigator's Fork
  • Deep Bamboo Thicket
  • Hypocrite Hill
  • Lake Center
  • Mount Flopie Summit
  • Gobfin's Turf
  • Mossanda Forest
  • Sealed Realm of the Guardian
  • Snowy Mountain Fork
  • Sealed Realm of the Swift
  • Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

All Volcano Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld

Tundra Fast Travel Points in Palworld (Image via mapgenie.io)
Tundra Fast Travel Points in Palworld (Image via mapgenie.io)
  • Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
  • Mount Obsidian Midpoint
  • Ruined Fortress City
  • Fisherman's Point
  • Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
  • Beach of Everlasting Summer
  • Ancient Civilization Ruins
  • Foot of the Volcano

All Tundra Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld

Tundra Fast Travel Points in Palworld (Image via mapgenie.io)
Tundra Fast Travel Points in Palworld (Image via mapgenie.io)
  • Cold Shore
  • Icy Weasel Hill
  • No Man's Trail
  • Pristine Snow Field
  • PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower Entrance
  • Land of Absolute Zero
  • Unthawable Lake

All Sand Dunes Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld

Sand Dunes Fast Travel Points in Palworld (Image via mapgenie.io)
Sand Dunes Fast Travel Points in Palworld (Image via mapgenie.io)
  • Sand Dunes Entrance
  • Duneshelter
  • PIDF Tower Entrance
  • Deep Sand Dunes

How to unlock Fast Travel Points in Palworld

Fast Travel Points in Palworld can be unlocked by interacting with the Great Eagle Statues. Upon being unlocked, they turn blue. You can thereafter travel to any other statue you have unlocked.

Please note that in Palworld, you must be in the proximity of a Great Eagle Statue or a Pal Box to be able to Fast Travel. Teleporting from any random point is not allowed in the game.

Check out our other guides:

10 strongest Pals || Palworld tier list || All admin commands || How to get Huge Dragon Egg || All difficulty settings || All Tower locations || Fastest ways to level up

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...