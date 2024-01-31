All Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld

Knowing the Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld is necessary to traverse the great landscape of Palapagos Island in Pocketpair's latest survival-based MMORPG title. These points let you teleport from one place to another to get closer to objectives like finding Alpha Pals in Palworld.

In this game, Fast Travel is made possible using Great Eagle Statues spread across the map. This article highlights the location of each of these statues. For the sake of breaking down the vast area, the map will be divided into four sections: Island, Volcano, Tundra, and Sand Dunes.

All Island Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld

Island Fast Travel Points in Palworld (Image via mapgenie.io)

Plateau of Beginnings

Marsh Island

Natural Bridge

Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef

Forgotten Island

Grassy Behemoth Hills

Small Settlement

Marsh Island Church Ruins

Eastern Wild Island

Forgotten Island Church Ruins

Ice Wind Island

Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance

Fort Ruins

Small Cove

Sea Breeze Archipelago Church

Azurobe Hill

Desolate Church

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Bridge of the Twin Knights

Islandhopper Coast

Ravine Entrance

Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster

Ascetic Falls

Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant

Ancient Ritual Site

Cinnamoth Forest

Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon

Investigator's Fork

Deep Bamboo Thicket

Hypocrite Hill

Lake Center

Mount Flopie Summit

Gobfin's Turf

Mossanda Forest

Sealed Realm of the Guardian

Snowy Mountain Fork

Sealed Realm of the Swift

Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

All Volcano Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld

Tundra Fast Travel Points in Palworld (Image via mapgenie.io)

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Mount Obsidian Midpoint

Ruined Fortress City

Fisherman's Point

Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue

Beach of Everlasting Summer

Ancient Civilization Ruins

Foot of the Volcano

All Tundra Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld

Tundra Fast Travel Points in Palworld (Image via mapgenie.io)

Cold Shore

Icy Weasel Hill

No Man's Trail

Pristine Snow Field

PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower Entrance

Land of Absolute Zero

Unthawable Lake

All Sand Dunes Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld

Sand Dunes Fast Travel Points in Palworld (Image via mapgenie.io)

Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

PIDF Tower Entrance

Deep Sand Dunes

How to unlock Fast Travel Points in Palworld

Fast Travel Points in Palworld can be unlocked by interacting with the Great Eagle Statues. Upon being unlocked, they turn blue. You can thereafter travel to any other statue you have unlocked.

Please note that in Palworld, you must be in the proximity of a Great Eagle Statue or a Pal Box to be able to Fast Travel. Teleporting from any random point is not allowed in the game.

Check out our other guides:

10 strongest Pals || Palworld tier list || All admin commands || How to get Huge Dragon Egg || All difficulty settings || All Tower locations || Fastest ways to level up