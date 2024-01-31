All Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld

Knowing the Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld is necessary to traverse the great landscape of Palapagos Island in Pocketpair's latest survival-based MMORPG title. These points let you teleport from one place to another to get closer to objectives like finding Alpha Pals in Palworld.
In this game, Fast Travel is made possible using Great Eagle Statues spread across the map. This article highlights the location of each of these statues. For the sake of breaking down the vast area, the map will be divided into four sections: Island, Volcano, Tundra, and Sand Dunes.
All Island Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld
- Plateau of Beginnings
- Marsh Island
- Natural Bridge
- Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef
- Forgotten Island
- Grassy Behemoth Hills
- Small Settlement
- Marsh Island Church Ruins
- Eastern Wild Island
- Forgotten Island Church Ruins
- Ice Wind Island
- Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance
- Fort Ruins
- Small Cove
- Sea Breeze Archipelago Church
- Azurobe Hill
- Desolate Church
- Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
- Bridge of the Twin Knights
- Islandhopper Coast
- Ravine Entrance
- Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster
- Ascetic Falls
- Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
- Ancient Ritual Site
- Cinnamoth Forest
- Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
- Investigator's Fork
- Deep Bamboo Thicket
- Hypocrite Hill
- Lake Center
- Mount Flopie Summit
- Gobfin's Turf
- Mossanda Forest
- Sealed Realm of the Guardian
- Snowy Mountain Fork
- Sealed Realm of the Swift
- Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
All Volcano Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld
- Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
- Mount Obsidian Midpoint
- Ruined Fortress City
- Fisherman's Point
- Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
- Beach of Everlasting Summer
- Ancient Civilization Ruins
- Foot of the Volcano
All Tundra Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld
- Cold Shore
- Icy Weasel Hill
- No Man's Trail
- Pristine Snow Field
- PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower Entrance
- Land of Absolute Zero
- Unthawable Lake
All Sand Dunes Fast Travel Point locations in Palworld
- Sand Dunes Entrance
- Duneshelter
- PIDF Tower Entrance
- Deep Sand Dunes
How to unlock Fast Travel Points in Palworld
Fast Travel Points in Palworld can be unlocked by interacting with the Great Eagle Statues. Upon being unlocked, they turn blue. You can thereafter travel to any other statue you have unlocked.
Please note that in Palworld, you must be in the proximity of a Great Eagle Statue or a Pal Box to be able to Fast Travel. Teleporting from any random point is not allowed in the game.
