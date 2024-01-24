5 best Fire-type Pals to catch in Palworld

The best Fire-type Pals might initially seem intimidating, but they will quickly warm up to their masters. Palpagos is full of these fiery creatures, and adding them to your Palworld Paldeck can make a difference. Armed with the best attacks and some of the most useful utility kits, the best Fire-type Pals could be exactly what you're missing on your Palworld adventure.

This topic will cover five of the best fire-type Pals you should add to your collection on your Palworld adventure.

Here are five of the best fire-type Pals to catch in Palworld

1) Jormuntide Ignis

Jormuntide Ignis is the best fire-type Pal to catch in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Dragon/Fire

Dragon/Fire Location: Can be found in Nature Preserve No. 3

Can be found in Nature Preserve No. 3 Work Suitability: Kindling (Level 4)

Kindling (Level 4) Weakness: Water and Ice

Water and Ice Partner Skill: Stormbringer Lava Dragon

Equipped with Kindling (Lvl. 4), Jormuntide Ingis is not just one of the best fire-type Pals but also one of the strongest Pals in Palworld. They boast some truly devastating attacks like Fire Ball, an Area of Effect attack, and Dragon Meteor, which launches numerous meteors at your foes and deals a ton of damage.

Whether you use these for fights or for producing Ingots in your base, the Jormuntide Ignis will not disappoint. Their Partner skill allows players to ride these creatures, and to make it even better, fire attacks are also boosted while you're mounted on one of them.

Jormuntide Ignis is majestic and needs to be a part of your fire-type collection.

2) Blazamut

Blazamut in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Fire

Fire Location: Can be found near the Scorching Mineshaft

Can be found near the Scorching Mineshaft Work Suitability: Can be used for Mining (Level 4) and Kindling (Level 3)

Can be used for Mining (Level 4) and Kindling (Level 3) Weakness: Water

Water Partner Skill: Magma Kaiser

Blazamuts are tough to come across but worth the labor since these are one of the best fire-type Pals in Palworld. They benefit Mining (Level 4), and their strong skills in battle can make short work of even the toughest opponents. Apart from some powerful fire attacks, this Pal also has a useful ground-element attack called Rock Lance.

You can ride them to increase the efficiency of fire attacks, which is incredibly useful for defeating Lily and Lyleen. Moreover, Blazamuts drop Coal and Fire Organs when killed. This mountain-esque creature is a fun Pal to have on your team, and you should definitely add them to your collection.

3) Kitsun

Kitsun's design makes these Pals seem majestic (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Fire

Fire Location: Can be found at night near the Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance fast travel point.

Can be found at night near the Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance fast travel point. Work Suitability: Kindling (Level 2)

Kindling (Level 2) Weakness: Water

Water Partner Skill: Clear Mind

Despite only having Kindling (Level 2), players can find a lot of use out of a Kitsun. These are very hard to find as they usually only spawn at night. Their partner skill is exceptionally useful since it allows you to ride them, and you will not be affected by cold or heat while doing so.

They are equipped with some deadly moves for battle, like Ignis Rage, which channels energy into the surrounding ground, causing it to explode while damaging your enemies.

Another excellent skill they have is Flare Storm, which launches two flaming tornadoes at your foes. Apart from being deadly in battle, Kitsuns are also one of the coolest Pals in Palworld.

4) Suzaku

Suzaku spawn on the Sand Dunes island, which houses some of the best fire-type pals in the game (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Fire

Fire Location: Can be found on the Sand Dunes island

Can be found on the Sand Dunes island Work Suitability: Can be used for Kindling (Level 3)

Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) Weakness: Water

Water Partner Skill: Wings of Flame

These Fire-type Pals can be found on the Sand Dunes island, but you'll want to be careful since this island is littered with strong Pals. Their Partner skill, Wings of Flame, allows you to mount them and fly. Moreover, fire attacks are also enhanced when players are mounted.

They are a sight to behold in battle as they fly around while using their strong arsenal of attacks, allowing them to stomp on most foes. Their combat prowess, high level of Kindling (Level 3), and cool design make them one of the best fire-type Pals in the game.

5) Ragnahawk

Ragnahawk can be used to zip around the map in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Fire

Fire Location: Can be found on Mount Obsidian

Can be found on Mount Obsidian Work Suitability: Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) and Gathering (Level 3)

Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) and Gathering (Level 3) Weakness: Water

Water Partner Skill: Flame Wing

This adorable bird creature is also one of the best fire-type Pals in Palworld. You can ride them to zoom across the map in style, but that's not all. Fire damage is applied to any attack you do while mounted, making Ragnahawks one of the best flying mounts in the game.

Their excellence at Gathering (Level 3) and Kindling (Level 3) means that they are useful in your base as well. But, where the Ragnahawks truly shine is in battle. Their wide arsenal has some truly devastating attacks, like Flare Storm, Ignis Breath, and Fireball. Adding these majestic beasts to your Pal collection is a must for Fire-type enthusiasts.

Check out our other Palworld guides:

