How to defeat Lily and Lyleen in Palworld Free Pal Alliance Tower

Boss fights are among the toughest challenges in any game. That being said, if you want to defeat Lily and Lyleen in Palworld, you will have to go in fully prepared. Lily and Lyleen, a formidable duo in Palpagos Island, rank high up in the chart of the toughest Palworld bosses. Boss fights will give you a new avenue to explore besides crafting and surviving in Palworld.

Lyleen is a Grass-type monster that comes with a whopping Health Point count of 69,375. You will get 10 minutes to try to defeat Lily and Lyleen in Palworld. While this might seem like a lot of time, you could find yourself struggling toward the end of the duel if you are not well-prepared.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know before facing Lily and Lyleen in Palworld, including the best counters and strategies to use in this duel.

How to beat Lyleen in Palworld

Lily and Lyleen in the game (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

If you want to defeat Lily and Lyleen in Palworld, you will need to go into the fight with Fire-type Pals. Since Lyleen is a Grass-type beast, Fire will be an excellent elemental typing to counter this boss. Also, you should carry a strong ranged weapon like a Handgun.

Creatures like Vanwyrm, Bushi, Ragnahawk, and other powerful Fire-type monsters will help you put up a strong fight. Being able to land moves that are effective against Lyleen is key to defeating Lily and Lyleen in Palworld.

It is important to note that Lyleen will target most of her attacks at you. So, while you may have Pals assisting you in the fight, you should be wary of attacks being hurled at you. If not dodged, they will deal you a lot of damage.

Make sure to jump or roll away from the path of the attacks to defeat Lily and Lyleen in Palworld. Maintain a safe distance from Lyleen, as being close to her can be detrimental to your HP.

This monster can shroud herself with a poisonous cloud, shoot bubbles and direct tornadoes at you, hurl seed grenades that explode and have a large area of effect (AoE), and shoot three missiles at you.

Best Pals to use against Lyleen in Palworld

As mentioned, Fire-type Pals are the best counters to Lyleen's Grass-type prowess. Thus, the following monsters will perform exceptionally well:

Bushi

Ragnahawk

Vanwyrm

Grizzbolt

Foxparks

Arsox

Where to find Lily and Lyleen in Palworld

Location of Lily and Lyleen (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

You can challenge Lily and Lyleen by making your way to the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance. This tower can be found in the northern part of the map, in the cold regions of Palpagos Island.

You can fast-travel to this location, and upon entering the tower, the fight against Lily and Lyleen will commence. The exact coordinates for the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance are 185 and 28.

Everything you need to know about Lyleen in Palworld

Elemental type: Grass

Partner Skill: Harvest Goddess

Work Suitability: Planting, Handiwork, Gathering, and Medicine Production

Rewards after you defeat Lily and Lyleen in Palworld

You will get five Ancient Technology Points once you defeat Lily and Lyleen in Palworld (provided it is a first boss kill). Besides that, you will get 100 gamerscore, which will help you complete your achievements in the game.