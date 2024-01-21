Palworld achievements and how to unlock them

Palworld achievements keep a tab on players' impressive in-game performances and reward them with milestone trophies. While there aren't many that can be unlocked, the difficulty of each may impact how long it takes to do so. We have gathered all the available information regarding the same below for you to look through and prepare for.

Palworld is an open-world survival MMO title where you catch and use monsters. It has made a huge splash ever since its early access launch on January 19. The game currently has 945,736 players online at the time of writing and currently sits atop the list of most played games.

The developers also revealed that Palworld has sold over 3 million copies within the first 40 hours of its launch. Apart from the in-game Palworld achievements, the title has been raking many more in the real world.

Palworld achievements guide

There are a total of 10 in-game trophies that can be unlocked, with a 1000 gamerscore reward. The Palworld achievements that players can currently complete are as follows (courtesy of TrueAchievements):

Defeated Zoe and Grizzbolt - 100 gamerscore

Defeated Lily and Lyleen - 100 gamerscore

Defeated Marcus and Faleris - 100 gamerscore

Defeated Axel and Orserk - 100 gamerscore

Defeated Victor and Shadowbeak - 100 gamerscore

Caught Pal for the first time - 100 gamerscore

Caught 10 different types of Pals - 100 gamerscore

Caught 20 different types of Pals - 100 gamerscore

Caught 50 different types of Pals - 100 gamerscore

Caught 90 different types of Pals - 100 gamerscore

Expand Tweet

Pocketpair reported that Palworld currently holds the record for the most played game in the world and the top-selling title in the world. According to them, it also has become the most concurrently played Japanese game on Steam. This indicates the strong feelings and excitement that players have towards the latest MMO title.

While the response to the game has been largely positive (on Steam, it has a Very Positive rating), there have been a few hiccups. The Pokemon community accused the devs of "rip-offs," while others called it a "human trafficking simulator." That said, the Pal design similarities with Pokemon have certainly raised some eyebrows.

While you are here checking out Palworld achievements, learn more through our other Palworld guides:

Is Palworld coming to PS4 & PS5 || Palworld Admin Commands || How to find and hatch eggs || How to defeat Zoe and Grizzbolt (Rayne Syndicate Tower) || Pal Sphere guide and Paldium Fragment locations || Best beginner tips

Poll : Have you played Palworld? Yes No 0 votes