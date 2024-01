Palworld Paldeck: All Pals available in-game

Palworld Paldeck houses all the Pals that are currently available in-game. The details provided discuss each Pal's elements and partner skills. As the game's premise runs, trainers can choose to battle, catch, and breed these creatures in the open world.

This guide provides players with a list of every Pal that is currently available in-game, their typings, possible drops, and their partner skills.

Palworld Paldeck: Every Pal and their typings & partner skills

Pals can be used for battling, working farms, and for traversing the world. Players can also choose to sell or eat them.

Check out it below:

Paldeck No. Pal Type Partner Skill Item drops 1 Lamball Neutral Fluffy Shield Wool, Lamball Mutton 2 Cattiva Neutral Cat Helper Red Berries 3 Chikipi Neutral Egg Layer Egg, Chikipi Poultry 4 Lifmunk Grass Lifmunk Recoil Berry Seeds, Low-grad Medical Supplies 5 Foxparks Fire Huggy Fire Leather, Flame Organ 6 Fuack Water Surfing Slam Leather, Pal Fluids 7 Sparkit Electric Static Electricity Electric Organ 8 Tanzee Grass Cheery Rifle Mushroom 9 Rooby Fire Tiny Spark Flame Organ, Leather 10 Pengullet Water/Ice Pengullet Cannon Ice Organ, Pal Fluids 11 Penking Water/Ice Brave Sailor Ice Organ, Penking Plume 12 Jolthog Electric Jolt Bomb Electric Organ 12b Jolthog Cyst Ice Cold Bomb Ice Organ 13 Gumoss Grass Logging Assistance Berry Seeds, Gumoss Leaf 14 Vixy Neutral Dig Here! Leather, Bone 15 Hoocrates Dark Dark Knowledge Fiber, High-grade Technical Manua 16 Teafant Water Soothing Shower Pal Fluids 17 Depresso Dark Caffeine Inoculation Venom Gland 18 Cremis Neutral Fluffy Wool Wool 19 Daedream Dark Dream Chaser Venom Gland, Small Pal Soul 20 Rushoar Ground Hard Head Rushoar Pork, Leather, Bone 21 Nox Dark Kuudere Leather, Small Pal Soul 22 Fuddler Ground Ore Detector Leather 23 Killamari Dark Fried Squid Venom Gland 24 Mau Dark Gold Digger Gold Coin 24b Mau Cyst Ice Gold Digger Ice Organ, Sapphire 25 Celaray Water Zephyr Glider Pal Fluids 26 Direhowl Neutral Direhowl Rider Leather, Ruby, Gold Coin 27 Tocotoco Neutral Eggbomb Lancher Gunpowder, Tocotoco Feather 28 Flopie Grass Helper Bunny Low-grade Medical Supplies, Wheat Seeds 29 Mozzarina Neutral Milk Maker Mozzarina Meat, Milk 30 Bristla Grass Princess Gaze Wheat Seeds, Lettuce Seeds 31 Gobfin Water Angry Shark Pal Fluids 31b Gobfin Ignis Fire Angry Shark 32 Hangyu Ground Flying Trapeze Fiber 32b Hangyu Cryst Ice Winter Trapeze 33 Mossanda Grass Grenadier Panda Mushroom, Leather, Tomato Seeds 33b Mossanda Lux Electric Grenadier Panda 34 Woolipop Neutral Candy Pop Cotton Candy, High-quality Pal Oil 35 Caprity Grass Berry Picker Caprity Meat, Red Berries, Horn 36 Melpaca Neutral Pacapaca Wool Wool, Leather 37 Eikthyrdeer Neutral Guardian of the Forest Eikthyrdeer Venison, Leather, Horn 37b Eikthyrdeer Tera Ground Guarduan of the Golden Forest 38 Nitewing Neutral Travel Companion Leather 39 Ribunny Neutral Skilled Fingers Leather, Beautiful Flower 40 Incineram Fire/Dark Flameclaw Hunter Horn, Leather 40b Incineram Noct Dark Darkclaw Hunter 41 Cinnamoth Grass Mysterious Scales Honey, Lettuce Seeds, Wheat Seeds 42 Arsox Fire Warm Body Horn, Flame Organ 43 Dumud Ground Soil Improver Raw Dumud, High Quality Pal Oil 44 Cawgnito Dark Telepeck Bone, Venom Gland, Small Pal Soul 45 Leezpunk Dark Sixth Sense Copper Key, Silver Key 45b Leezpunk Ignis Fire Sixth Sense 46 Loupmoon Dark Claws Glistening in the Dark Bone 47 Galeclaw Neutral Galeclaw Rider Galeclaw Poultry, Leather 48 Robinquill Grass Hawk Eye Wheat Seeds, Arrow 48b Robinquill Terra Grass/Ground Hawk Eye 49 Gorirat Neutral Full-power Gorilla Mode Leather, Bone 50 Beegarde Grass Worker Bee Honey 51 Elizabee Grass Queen Bee Command Honey, Elizabee's Staff 52 Grintale Neutral Plump Body High Quality Pal Oil 53 Swee Ice Fluffy Wool 54 Sweepa Ice King of Fluff Wool 55 Chillet Ice/Dragon Wriggling Weasel Leather 56 Univolt Electric Swift Deity Leather, Electric Organ, Horn 57 Foxcicle Ice Aurora Guide 58 Pyrin Fire Red Hare Flame Organ, Leather 58b Pyrin Noct Fire/Dark Black Hare 59 Reindrix Ice Cool Body Reindrix Venison, Leather, Horn, Ice Organ 60 Rayhound Electric Jumping Force Electric Organ 61 Kitsun Fire Clear Mind 62 Dazzi Electric Lady of Lightning Electric Organ 63 Lunaris Neutral Antigravity Paldium Fragment 64 Dinossom Grass/Dragon Fragrant Dragon Wheat Seeds 64b Dinossom Lux Electric/Dragon Thunder Dragon 65 Surfent Water Swift Swimmer Pal Fluids 65b Surfent Terra Ground Sand Swimmer 66 Maraith Dark Messenger of Death Bone, Small Pal Soul 67 Digtoise Ground Drill Crusher Ore, High Quality Pal Oil 68 Tombat Dark Ultrasonic Sensor Leather, Small Pal Soul 69 Lovander Neutral Heart Drain Mushroom, Cake, Suspicious Juice, Strange Juice 70 Flambelle Fire Magma Tears Flaem Organ, High Quality Pal Oil 71 Vanwyrm Fire/Dark Aerial Marauder Bone, Ruby, Gold Coin 71b Vanywyrm Cryst Ice/Dark Aerial Marauder 72 Bushi Fire Brandish Blade Bone, Ingot 73 Beakon Electric Thunderous Electric Organ 74 Ragnahawk Fire Flame Wing Flame Organ 75 Katress Dark Grimoire Collector Leather, Katress Hair, High Grade Technical Manual 76 Wixen Fire Lord Fox Flame Organ, High Grade Technical Manual 77 Verdash Grass Grassland Speedster Leather, Bone 78 Vaelet Grass Purification of Gaia Low Grade Medical Supplies, Tomato Seeds 79 Sibelyx Ice Silk Maker 80 Elphidran Dragon Amicable Holy Dragon High Quality Pal Oil 81 Kelpsea Water Aqua Spout Raw Kelpsea, Pal Fluids 81b Kelpsea Ignis Fire Lava Spout 82 Azurobe Water/Dragon Waterwing Dance Cloth 83 Cryolinx Ice Dragon Hunter Ice Organ 84 Blazehowl Fire Hellflame Lion Flame Organ 84b Blazehowl Noct Fire/Dark Darkflame Lion 85 Relaxaurus Dragon/Water Hungry Missile High Quality Pal Oil, Ruby 85b Relaxasaurus Lux Electric/Dragon 86 Broncherry Grass Overaffectionate Broncherry Meat, Tomato Seeeds 86b Broncherry Aqua Water/Grass Overaffectionate 87 Petallia Grass Blessing of the Flower Spirit Beautiful Flower 88 Reptyro Fire/Ground Ore-Loving Beast Flame Organ 88b Ice Reptyro Ice/Ground Ice-Loving Beast 89 Kingpaca Neutral King of Muscles Flame Wool 89b Ice Kingpaca Ice King of Muscles 90 Mammorest Grass Gaia Crusher High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, Mammorest Meat 90b Mammorest Cryst Ice Ice Crusher 91 Wumpo Ice Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Ice Organ, Beautiful Flower 91b Wumpo Botan Grass Guardian of the Grass Fields 92 Warsect Ground/Grass Hard Armor Honey 93 Fenglope Neutral Wind and Clouds Leather, Horn 94 Felbat Dark Life Steal Cloth, Small Pal Soul 95 Quivern Dragon Sky Dragon's Affection High Quality Pal Oil 96 Blazamut Fire Magma Kaiser Coal, Flame Organ 97 Helzephyr Dark Wings of Death Venom Gland, Medium Pal Soul 98 Astegon Dragon/Dark Black Ankylosaur Pure Quartz 99 Menasting Dark/Ground Steel Scorpion Coal, Venom Gland 100 Anubis Ground Guardian of the Desert Bone, Large Pal Soul, Innovative Technical Manual 101 Jormuntied Dragon/Water Stormbringer Sea Dragon Pal Fluids 101b Jormuntied Ignis Fire/Dragon Stormbringer Lava Dragon 102 Suzaku Fire Wings of Flame Flame Organ 102b Suzaku Aqua Water Wings of Water 103 Grizzbolt Electric Yellow Tank Electric Organ, Leather 104 Lyleen Grass Harvest Goddess 104b Lyleen Noct Dark Goddess of the Tranquil Light 105 Faleris Fire Scorching Predator 106 Orserk Electric/Dragon Ferocious Thunder Dragon 107 Shadowbeak Dark Modifiied DNA Pal Metal Ingot, Carbon Fiber, Innovative Technical Manual 108 Paladius Neutral Holy Knight of the Firmament 109 Necromus Dark Dark Knight of the Abyss 110 Frostallion Ice Ice Steed Ice Organ, Diamond 111 Jetragon Dragon Aerial Missile Pure Quartz, Polymer, Carbon Fiber, Diamond ??? Boltmane Electric ??? Dragostrophe

Pocketpair has provided a large number of Pals at launch. Players can interact with them all to determine their unique characteristics and how best to utilize them in-game. Given how successful the title currently is, it is likely we will see more Pals be added in the future.

