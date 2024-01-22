How to unlock and craft guns in Palworld

The ability to unlock and craft guns in Palworld is not offered in the early stages. Since firearms are not readily available, this guide explains when and how you can acquire guns. To unveil the process of unlocking weapons for personal use and arming your Pals, we must navigate this game's crafting evolution.

While early tools involve primitive instruments like pickaxes and bows, the narrative takes a thrilling turn with the introduction of guns and firearms. The latter promises a more explosive and dynamic approach to encounters. Let us dive into the process of equipping yourself and your Pals with some firepower.

How to unlock guns in Palworld?

Weapon Workbench, as seen in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

To acquire guns in Palworld, you must unlock the Weapon Workbench. First, you have to obtain its blueprint via Technology Points. This is a level 20 item, so players must reach that stage to start slinging their firearms. To craft a Weapon Workbench, you need the following resources in Palworld:

15 Ingot

50 Wood

10 Nails

Despite having a Weapon Workbench, you can only create primitive weapons like pickaxes, bows, and more. Players can unlock their first gun blueprint, the Old Musket, at level 21.

How to craft guns in Palworld?

Crafting Old Musket in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

After reaching level 21, you will be ready to craft guns. Your first weapon, although medieval, is the Old Musket. Crafting this gun would require these resources:

25 Ingot

5 High Quality Pal Oil

30 Wood

Each gun uses a different kind of ammo, which must be crafted. In the case of The Old Musket, you must obtain Coarse Ammo.

Crafting Coarse Ammo in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

As you level up, you will keep unlocking more damaging guns in Palworld. These range from handguns to shotguns, rifles, and rocket launchers at the current peak level of 49.

How to use guns in Palworld?

Using the Old Musket in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

You can use guns between fights while riding or flying on your Pal. Feel free to wield them against Pals and human NPCs alike. The damage output is much better against all tiers of Pals, far surpassing the medieval weapons. Keep an eye out on the ammo, though, as depleting them will render your gun useless.

From medieval muskets to advanced rifles and rocket launchers, keep crafting and taming your way ahead, as each level brings new possibilities. You might want to check out the 10 strongest Pals in Palworld to pair with your gunslinging journey.