Palworld beginners resource guide

Beginners in Palworld might be easily confused as the game focuses heavily on resources. Collection and crafting take center stage in this title, forming a crucial aspect of the game. Navigating the early game successfully relies heavily on efficient resource management and knowledge of their locations.

Mastering these details is essential for embarking on a successful journey in the captivating world this title presents. This beginner's resource guide will provide the know-how and tools to thrive in Palworld.

What are the useful resources for beginners in Palworld, and how do you get them?

Stone Ore, as seen in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Early-game for beginner players primarily revolves around three resources: Paldium, wood, and stone. Here are how to get these resources:

Paldium Fragment

It can be found randomly on the ground in the form of Paldium Fragment.

It can be mined from Paldium Ores. These are greyish-blue rocks that appear in abundance all throughout the landscape.

It can be dropped randomly from Stone Ores.

Stone

It can be found randomly on the ground in the form of Stones.

It can be mined from Stone Ores. These are big rocks with a white outline, depicting they can be mined.

Wood

It can be found on the ground in the form of sticks.

It can be obtained by hitting trees several times.

The game's first few levels revolve around these materials, and all items are mostly directly crafted from these, including basic tools like the Pickaxe, Spear, and Bows. Other items and workstations needed to level up your base are also crafted with these materials directly.

Keep an eye out on your weight management, as carrying too many resources will come with a hefty price. If you are too heavy, your mobility takes a blow, and carrying excess resources will render you immobile till you discard or drop items.

Leveling up from a beginner, you would need compound resources. These can be bought or derived from the basic ones. There is only one exception to these:

Ore in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Ore

Ore can be obtained through mining. It is obtained from rocks that appear more rusty compared to the rocks that offer Stones.

Ore can also be randomly dropped from Stone Ores.

Apart from Ore, Ingot, Nails, and a plethora of other resources can be derived from these basic resources or bought from an in-game merchant via in-game gold. Cloth, in particular, is a resource that you would need in abundance as well.

Mastering the art of resource collection and crafting is the key to thriving in Palworld, especially during the crucial early stages of the game. Understanding the basics, such as acquiring Paldium, wood, and stone, lays the foundation for crafting essential tools and items.

Leveling up introduces compound resources, requiring strategic planning and resource management. This Palworld beginners resource guide provides the knowledge to navigate these challenges, ensuring a successful journey in the captivating world that awaits.