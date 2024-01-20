Cloth is one of the most important things to get in Palworld. With the elements of the title's world being unforgiving, you will surely find yourself in need of some proper clothing within the first hour of gameplay. Luckily, the process of obtaining this valuable material can be relatively straightforward.

One of the many positives of this game is the ease of resource collection, thanks to Pals, creatures that inhabit the map. While many of these Pals are more useful working in the many facilities you can establish in your base, some are beneficial for the materials they drop when you kill them.

How to farm Cloth in Palworld

A player and their Lamball in Palworld (Screenshot via Sportskeeda/Pocketpair)

To start, you must kill or catch Lamballs to build up a steady supply of Wool in Palworld. Wool can be used to create Cloth once you reach level 3 and unlock the recipe. After unlocking the recipe, you can craft Cloth on any workbench. Since Cloth is a material that needs to be made rather than something that is dropped, you cannot automate its production.

However, once you reach level 5 and unlock the Ranch facility, you can automate the production of Wool by catching either a Lamball, Cremis, or Melpaca and sending it to work at your base. They should immediately assign themselves to the Ranch, but if they do not, you can pick them up and throw them at the facility to assign them.

Once any of these creatures start working at the Ranch, Wool will begin to generate. Pals with the Transport skill will take the Wool collected from the Ranch and place it in an available storage container. Be sure to have some chests made so Pals can easily store these resources.

The process of converting this Wool to Cloth may not be able to be entirely automated, but you can still have assistance from your Pals when crafting the items.

If you have a free Pal in your base with the Handicrafting ability, they should run over to assist you in crafting the large amount of Cloth. If you walk away from the table while your Pal is helping, you will finish the order for them.

However, you will still need to place the Wool onto the workbench yourself. You must also move the Cloth yourself once it is ready. Aside from these two instances, the rest of the process can be done without your input, so you will be free to explore the world of Palworld while you wait for your items to finish.

Speaking of exploring, you can also find various settlements and areas housing merchant NPCs that you can trade with in exchange for gold coins. While these coins may be hard to come by at first, the Ranch can also be used to collect them.

When you assign Mau, a cat-like Pal, to the facility, it will start generating gold coins instead of Wool. These merchants sell all sorts of helpful items and even rare Pals. Most merchants also sell Cloth if you would like to collect the material that way.